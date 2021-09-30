Xendoo expands leadership with Director of Partnerships and Director of Operations, prepares to raise series A funding

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xendoo, a Greater Miami Region-based fintech startup delivering intelligent automation in the online and bookkeeping space for small business owners around the world, announced today that Kristen Reineke and Andrew Bennett have joined as Director of Partnerships and Director of Operations, respectively.



The new hires on Xendoo’s leadership team come as the company begins the process to raise series A funding. Additionally, Xendoo was recently named as one of only 20 growth-stage companies to present at Venture Atlanta 2021, the largest venture capital conference in the Southeast U.S. region, to be held October 20-21.

“We are confident that the experience and talent Kristen and Andrew bring to Xendoo will allow us to scale our business even further and expertly help facilitate our growth,” says Xendoo CEO and Founder Lillian Roberts. “Our company has continued investing in talent, technology, and growth since we completed a $3.5 million seed funding round in 2019, as shown by our more than 700 percent revenue growth over a two-year period, our recent corporate office move, and newest leadership hires.”

In third-quarter 2021, Xendoo moved its headquarters to a 15,171-square-foot office space, which expanded the fast-growing company’s footprint by more than 50 percent in Fort Lauderdale's Cypress Creek area.

In her new role as Director of Partnerships at Xendoo, Reineke is responsible for building and growing strategic franchisee partnerships for the benefit of small business owners. She brings more than 20 years of online marketing, business development, partnership, and leadership experience across e-commerce industries, having served at companies such as Equifax, DentalPlans.com, and TRANZACT. Reineke holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Florida State University.

As Director of Operations, Bennett will align Xendoo’s technology platform with the needs of internal and external customers to ensure the delivery of timely and accurate monthly financials for small business owners. He has more than 20 years of experience in contributing to the growth of several notable South Florida startups and has worked as a finance/accounting director or consultant with healthcare-related companies Neocis and Carie Health, beverage artisan brand Samson & Surrey USA, and luxury brand ownership firm Luxury Brand Partners. Bennett earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Accounting from Florida International University.

About Xendoo

Based in the Greater Miami Region, Xendoo is a fast-growing fintech company dedicated to providing SMBs with financial peace of mind so small business owners can focus on doing what they do best – growing their business. Launched in 2017, Xendoo’s proprietary cloud-based bookkeeping, accounting, and tax technology platform wraps around Xero and QuickBooks Online to provide hundreds of small businesses around the world with real-time access to bookkeepers and expert CPAs that care, while delivering predictable pricing and accurate, timely, and up-to-date financials.

For more information, visit www.xendoo.com .

