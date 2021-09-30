FMW Media, Inc.’s New to The Street TV Announces its 4 TV Interviews Being Broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Tonight, Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 10:30 P.M. PT

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces its 238th TV broadcastings of its national syndicated show, Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network, features the following 4 Companies and their businesses representatives:



1). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) interviews with both Mr. Mark Kay, CEO and Mr. George Waller Executive Vice-President.

2). Cryptocurrency Kylin Network’s ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ) interview with Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO).

3). Sekur’s® (division of GlobeX Data, Ltd .) interview with internet privacy expert with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency, Cosmos Network ’s (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ) interviews with both Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO of Tendermint and Ben Armstrong, Podcast Influencer , “ BitBoy Crypto .”

New to The Street TV welcomes on tonight’s Thursday, September 30, 2021, show, StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) Mr. Mark Kay, CEO and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President. Both Company’s executives talk, in-studio at NASDAQ, to the New to The Street TV host, Jane King, about SFOR’s cyber security products and services that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users. Viewers hear Mr. Waller who talks about the soon to close Reg A+ financing and explains the use-of- proceeds to grow sales, develop more sales ads and marketing strategies. With capital outlays focused on marketing strategies, both Mr. Kay and Mr. Waller expect continued growth of the Company’s GuardedID® , MobileTrust® , ProtectID® and SafeVchat Meetings products and services. They both explain that their Company’s unique cybersecurity products with enhanced protocols and authentications eliminate “HACK” attacks on their clients, especially while utilizing internet communications, chat, and video on desktop computers. Mr. Waller introduced to the viewers the Company’s new improved website, and Mr. Kay talks about the new website for both product sales and the educational resource available to provide answers and solutions to cybersecurity issues. The SafeVchat product gives immediate controls to the online chat organizer, controlling the chat which can eliminate unwanted interruptions and uninvited participants, a common problem with other competitive products online. With a pre-Covid market around $2B, it now has grown exponentially for remote virtual meeting products, and since Covid forced many to work remotely, both Mr. Kay and Mr. Waller see a strong future for SFOR and its for their shareholders.

Tonight, Thursday, September 30, 2021, Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO) from Kylin Network ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ) joins the New to The Street TV’s Host Jane King for an in-studio NASDAQ interview. Mr. Dewdney explains the Kylin Network’s current DeFi data management blockchain utilizing the $KYL token. “D-Data” a term created at Kylin which means decentralized data is the unique focus on corporate and individual data and how it can be monetarized for the benefits of the owners of their data. Currently and too often, data is sold to others with no compensation or to the knowledge of the owners of that data. Kylin has the solutions, and Mr. Dewdney sees a complete revolution on how data is handled, owned, shared, and secured, at the same time paid-for-use. During the interview, Dylan passionately sees where the crypto business regulatory issues need to be evaluated both domestically and internationally.

New to The Street TV airs, tonight, Thursday, September 30, 2021, the interview with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur®, a division at GlobeX Data, Ltd . (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). Talking with TV Host Ann Berry, Alain enlightens the views with his “HACK of the WEEK,” revealing another real-world problem in commonly used internet, texting, and video conferencing platforms used by millions worldwide. This week, Alain talks about the 15-Million people worldwide who’s data has been stolen from the recent hack at Epik, a registrar known for hosting several large right-wing organizations. He believes the hack was probably politically motivated, and he just cannot believe the Epik had no comprehensive cybersecurity features which might have prevented such an event. Giving viewers answers on “WHAT” you should do if you have been a victim for a hack site where you know your data has been stored and now stolen, Alain gives three immediate solutions: 1) Check website and change your passwords; 2) NEVER save credit card information on a website, and 3). Change your credit card number. He remains viewers that his Company GlobeDX’s Sekur® platform ask of no phone numbers of its subscribers and he gives other technical explanations on why GlobeX Data’s suite of products are superior in the cybersecurity war on data. Mr. Ghiai explains and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd.’s SekurSuite® and Sekur® products work, and how their subscribers benefit since Company’s servers are located and operate under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

Joining tonight, Thursday, September 30, 2021, on the New to The Street’s TV show, Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO of Tendermint , featuring Cosmos Network (CRYPTO:ATOM) ($ATOM) and Mr. Ben Armstrong - “BitBoy Crypto”; cryptocurrency expert and internationally recognized podcast influencer. Both parties come together via W3BT: Web 3.0 Blockchain Transition to discuss with New to The Street host, Jane King, the successes at Cosmos and why the DeFi interoperability platform works. As a one source interoperable platform Cosmos bridges all types and tiers of decentralized finance projects, and Mr. Zhong gives several examples on the “HOW” of this ecosystem. “ BitBoy,” Mr. Armstrong, explains the need for Cosmos and its token ATOM, and explains why it remains at the top -50 of cryptocurrencies. Both talk about Cosmos core functionality as being able to move across other blockchain trading platforms without being limited to swap transaction fees and other technological limitations typically used in the current cryptocurrency ecosystem. The televised viewers can get a chance to understand the Cosmos’ token ATOM as a gravity bridge, that is stackable without the current blockchain limitations.

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees, and partners in real time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are: ProtectID ® : offers 2-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication across many methods and devices for protection. Methods that is preferable and low cost for delivering One Time Passwords (OTP). This approach leverages a 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID®: a keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information. This has become the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI and the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust® is an iPhone/iPad and Android all devices password vault that includes a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, which is critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product secure SafeVchat is a video conferencing product - https://www.strikeforcetech.com/.

About Kylin Networks (CRYPTO: KYL)($KYL):

Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL) aim to build a cross-chain platform, powering the data economy on Polkadot by offering any applications and blockchain instantaneously but reliable and valid on/off-chain market date and social data. Kylin Network represents extensibility and a synergistic increase to the off-chain workers capability as it will provide not only access, management, insights, coordination to a greater array of data sources, but bolster validity and decentralization of the data sources themselves. Using the Polkadot/Substrate framework, Kylin Network can ensure cost-effective solution that data customers and Dapp Builders can use over centralized sources. The architecture at Kylin Network includes 4-major components, Kylin Data Analytics, Kylin Data Oracle, Kylin Data Marketplace, and Kylin Token KYL ($KYL) - https://kylin.network/ & https://www.kylin.network/video/kylin.mp4 .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique “Chat-By-Invites” feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About Cosmos Network (CRYPTO:ATOM) ($ATOM):

The goal at Cosmos Network (CRYPTO:ATOM) ( $ATOM ) is to create an ecosystem of modules that allows developers to easily spin up application-specific blockchains without having to code each bit of functionality of their application from scratch. The ATOM token is the primary token of the Cosmos Hub blockchain. You can stake your ATOMs to a Cosmos Hub validator to passively earn more ATOMs. ATOMs staked on the Cosmos Hub may be used to vote for on-chain governance proposals. This allows ATOM token holders to collectively steer the future of the network. The Cosmos Network is a decentralized network of independent, scalable, and interoperable blockchains, creating the foundation for a new token economy. Before, the Cosmos Network, blockchains were siloed and unable to communicate with each other. They were hard to build and could only handle a small number of transactions per second. Cosmos solves some of the hardest blockchain problems of scalability, usability and interoperability. Cosmos SDK is a developer-friendly, modular framework, each powered by a Byzantine Fault-Tolerant consensus algorithm such as Tendermint BFT (Byzantine Fault-Tolerant), allowing developers to fully customize their decentralized applications and focus on business logic. At Cosmos, we’re building the "Internet of Blockchains”- https://v1.cosmos.network/ .

