Extreme Solution Joins HYCU® Cloud Service Provider Program

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data management, today announced Extreme Solution, a Google Cloud partner focused on aligning innovative technology solutions to help customers with their digital transformation initiatives, is the latest solutions provider to join the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program. A leader in cloud-based technology software solutions with more than 20 years of experience servicing customers across Egypt, UAE and North America, Extreme Solution is used by millions of users across a number of industries for Mobile and Web Solutions Development, Public Cloud and mission-critical Infrastructure initiatives.



“For more than 20 years, we have built a strong reputation on digital success for our customers to get the best ROI with cloud-native solutions that grow and scale as our customers grow and scale,” said Sherif Kozman, CEO at Extreme Solution. “We have aggressive growth goals and in order to meet them, we need to partner with and round out our offerings with companies like HYCU. HYCU cloud-native data migration, protection and recovery software as a service is easy to use and deploy and helps us meet the demanding data protection needs for our customers and partners regardless of location, be it physical, virtual or Google Cloud-based.”

HYCU solutions were designed specifically to meet the cloud-native data protection and data management needs of next-generation on-premises and cloud services, managed services and systems integrators. HYCU’s Cloud Services Provider Program allows Extreme Solution to cost-effectively scale growth and their customers’ adoption with simplicity and ease of use.

“We are thrilled at the continued interest in our Cloud Services Provider Program,” said Michele Lynch, EMEA Channel Director, HYCU Inc. “With HYCU, Extreme Solution’s partners and customers alike gain a powerful as a service data management solution to deploy for their customers. As a true cloud-native service, HYCU has quickly become a key building block for a financially rewarding model to help our partners be more profitable and to assist in their aggressive business expansion plans. Welcome Sherif and the entire Extreme Solution team to the HYCU family.”

Extreme Solution will be showcasing the latest HYCU solutions at The Techne Summit in Alexandria, Egypt from October 2-4.

To learn more about the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program, visit https://www.hycu.com/service-providers/ or contact info@hycu.com.





For further information, please contact:

Don Jennings

HYCU, Inc.

Tel: (617) 791-1710

Email: don.jennings@hycu.com