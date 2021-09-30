NextNav Highlights Capabilities of its Nationwide Vertical Location Service at International Wireless Communications Expo

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, NextNav , a leader in next generation GPS, detailed the capabilities of its vertical geolocation network, Pinnacle , at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE), one of largest annual public safety conferences in the nation. Gillian Smith, VP of Marketing at NextNav, participated in a panel session discussing Z-axis, highlighting how NextNav – alongside Intrepid Networks – delivers precise vertical location information to power FirstNet Built with AT&T.



Smith emphasized the need for widespread adoption of Z-axis to better support first responders in carrying out their life-saving missions safely and effectively. The panel session, moderated by Jeff Johnson, CEO of Western Fire Chiefs, included panelists Amos Chalmers from FirstNet Built with AT&T, Britt Kane from Intrepid Networks, and Eddie Reyes from the Prince William County (Virginia) Office of Public Safety Communications.

“NextNav remains committed to supporting first responders with the life-saving geolocation information they need to safely and effectively respond to emergency situations,” said Smith. “Nationwide Z-axis deployment is of the utmost importance. Alongside our partners, AT&T/FirstNet Built with AT&T and Intrepid Networks, as well as public safety community champions, we’ll continue to lead the industry toward more widespread adoption of Z-axis and 3D geolocation solutions that help protect and save lives.”

NextNav Pinnacle delivers floor-level altitude measurements that exceed the FCC mandate for three meter accuracy across over 4,400 U.S. cities and towns. Pinnacle provides incident commanders and first responders with precise location and altitude intelligence, helping to maximize situational awareness and minimize response times to protect and save lives.

NextNav was recently selected by FirstNet, Built with AT&T to provide highly accurate altitude capabilities for first responders. Intrepid Networks also integrated NextNav into its Response for FirstNet® application to bring vertical location to first responders. Additionally, earlier this year, the company partnered with 3AM Innovations to bring Pinnacle’s precise vertical location into the patented Florian platform to improve first responder safety and incident response outcomes.

In June 2021, NextNav entered into a definitive merger agreement with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TMTS, TMTSW, and TMTSU) (“Spartacus”) in a transaction that would result in NextNav being listed on the Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

