The global electrical conduit market is estimated to be USD 6.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2026

Flexible electrical conduit is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the electrical conduit market during the forecast period.

The flexible segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the electrical conduit market.This electrical conduit is lightweight, typically less expensive than other options, and versatile & easy to install.



Flexible electrical conduit is much easier to work with than rigid metal or plastic conduit.This is because there is no bending involved.



However, flexible electrical conduit will not offer quite as much protection as rigid electrical conduit.It is flexible and can snake through walls and other structures.



This electrical conduit is used owing to its advantages such as lightweight conduit, typically less expensive than other options, and versatile & easy to install.



Non-metallic segment is expected to grow at higher CAGR in the electrical conduit market during the forecast period.

Non-metallic conduit is common both in rigid and flexible conduits.These conduits are easy to install, lightweight, and hand bendable.



Furthermore, non-metallic conduit also offers resistance to corrosion and good protection from moisture ingress.Non-metallic materials used for electrical conduit include PVC, PP, HDPE, and other materials.



For use above ground, non-metallic conduit must be flame retardant, tough, and resistant to heat, sunlight, and low-temperature effects.



Building & construction segment accounted for the largest in the electrical conduit market during the forecast period.

The building & construction segment accounted for the largest share of 54.6% of the overall electrical conduit market in 2020. Building & construction is the dominant end-use industry in the electrical conduit market. The building & construction industry can be divided into residential and commercial segments. Commercial buildings include shops, shopping malls, restaurants, banks, hotels, warehouses, offices, and so on. According to the National Fire Protection Association, “Electrical failures were considered to be the second-leading cause for fires, and it resulted in around 13% of the US homes catching fire due to unattended equipment and wires. Also, 18% of the civilian deaths with around 20% of property damage are due to electrical failures.

Wiring systems in buildings may be subject to frequent alterations.Frequent wiring changes are made simpler and safer through the use of electrical conduit, as existing conductors can be withdrawn and new conductors installed, with little disruption along the path of the conduit.



Furthermore, an electrical conduit is used to protect and route electrical wiring in a building or structure. For workshops and public buildings, conduit wiring is the best and most desirable system of wiring and also provides protection and safety against fire.



APAC is the largest market for electrical conduit

APAC led the global electrical conduit market, accounting for a share of 37.8% in 2020. APAC is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. Factors such as ready availability of raw materials and manpower, along with sophisticated technologies and innovations, have driven economic growth in the APAC region. According to the World Bank, the two economic giants of the APAC region, China and Japan, were the world’s second and third-largest economies as of 2020.



APAC was the largest market for electrical conduit, in terms of value, in 2020.Emerging economies in APAC are expected to have significant demand for electrical conduit due to the growth of the construction industry led by the rapid economic development and government initiatives in infrastructural developments.



In addition, the rising population in these countries represents a strong customer base.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for electrical conduit globally during the forecast period.Significant consumer base, rising urban population, low labor costs, and easy availability of raw materials are attracting international companies to shift their production facilities to the region, thus creating a high demand for electrical conduits in these industries.



The increase in demand for electrical conduit can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries. The demand for electrical conduits is rising rapidly in the region owing to the high demand from the infrastructural sector.



