Global 5G in Healthcare & Lifesciences Market Report

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global 5G in Healthcare & Lifesciences Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 30.2% between 2021 and 2026. The growing demand for remote monitoring capabilities, telemetry, growing adoption of robotic surgery and robots in the healthcare industry are the major drivers of the market.
151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages
Key Market Insights
- The low latency period and high bandwidth capabilities of 5G networks is expected to increase the demand for robotic surgeries conducted by surgeons in remote locations
- The growing investment in the research and development of novel smart wearables that incorporate 5G networks and IoT to allow better communication between devices and users is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.
- The outpatient monitoring segment is expected to become the fastest-growing segment in the 5G in healthcare & lifesciences market based on application
- The payers segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market due to growing demand for smart wearables and remote monitoring as they can reduce the payer spending on professional consultations
- Intel, Ericsson, Tech Mahindra, Verizon, AT&T, Samsung Electronics, NEC, Huawei Technologies, Capsule Technologies, and Qualcomm, among others, are the key players in the 5G in healthcare & lifesciences market
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Home Healthcare
- Remote Healthcare
- Outpatient Monitoring
- Telemedicine & Tele-Robotics
- Smart Wearable
- Healthcare Training
- Site Connectivity and Management
Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- FWA
- eMBB
- URLLC
- MMTC
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Payers
- Providers
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
