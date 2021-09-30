Global 5G in Healthcare & Lifesciences Market Report

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global 5G in Healthcare & Lifesciences Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 30.2% between 2021 and 2026. The growing demand for remote monitoring capabilities, telemetry, growing adoption of robotic surgery and robots in the healthcare industry are the major drivers of the market.







Key Market Insights

The low latency period and high bandwidth capabilities of 5G networks is expected to increase the demand for robotic surgeries conducted by surgeons in remote locations

The growing investment in the research and development of novel smart wearables that incorporate 5G networks and IoT to allow better communication between devices and users is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

The outpatient monitoring segment is expected to become the fastest-growing segment in the 5G in healthcare & lifesciences market based on application

The payers segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market due to growing demand for smart wearables and remote monitoring as they can reduce the payer spending on professional consultations

Intel, Ericsson, Tech Mahindra, Verizon, AT&T, Samsung Electronics, NEC, Huawei Technologies, Capsule Technologies, and Qualcomm, among others, are the key players in the 5G in healthcare & lifesciences market





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Home Healthcare

Remote Healthcare

Outpatient Monitoring

Telemedicine & Tele-Robotics

Smart Wearable

Healthcare Training

Site Connectivity and Management





Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

FWA

eMBB

URLLC

MMTC

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Payers

Providers

Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





