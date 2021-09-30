The global dairy herd management market is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2026 from USD 3.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.9%

New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dairy Herd Management Market by Product, Application, Farm Size - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05206186/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, ongoing campaigns to save dairy animals from unethical herd management practices are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. Along with this, the shortage of trained dairy professionals is further expected to challenge the growth of this market. The dairy herd management market is segmented based on product, application, farm size, and region.



Automated dairy management systems segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the dairy herd management market is segmented into automated systems and software.Automated dairy management systems accounted for the largest share of the dairy herd management market in 2020.



The large share of the automated systems segment is attributed to the increasing preference for automated systems due to their cost and labor efficiency.



Milk harvesting segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the dairy herd management market is categorized into milk harvesting, feeding, breeding, cow comfort and heat stress management, calf management, health management, and other applications (such as genetic management, cattle sorting, and weighing).The milk harvesting segment held the largest share in 2020.



The large share is attributed to the increasing preference for automated milk harvesting systems, high focus of farmers on increasing milk yield, and the growing demand for dairy products.



Large-scale dairy farms segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on farm size, the dairy herd management market is categorized into small-scale, medium-scale, and large-scale dairy farms.The large-scale dairy farms segment is expected to hold the majority of market share and have the highest growth rate.



Large farms are capital-intensive but provide economies of scale to farm owners, thus making it feasible for them to use expensive technology such as milking robots or precision feeding systems.



Europe will dominate the market during the forecast period.

The global dairy herd management market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, New Zealand & Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and the Rest of World.In 2020, Europe dominated the global dairy herd management market, followed by North America.



The large share of the European market can be attributed to a well-established dairy herd management industry, significant funding for research in dairy herd management, increasing herd size of dairy farms, rapid technological adoption in dairy farms, and the high cost of labor.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type -Tier 1: 55%,Tier 2: 25% and Tier 20%

• By Designation - C-level:43%, D-level:32%, and Others:25%

• By Region - North America:38%, Europe:23%, Asia Pacific:29%, and Rest of the World: 10%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• DeLaval Inc. (Sweden)

• Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

• BouMatic (US)

• Afimilk Ltd. (Israel)

• Fullwood Packo (UK)

• Dairymaster (Ireland)

• Lely (Netherlands)

• VAS (US)

• Sum-It (UK)

• Pearson International LLC (Ireland)

• Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP (New Zealand)

• AB Agri Ltd (UK)

• Nedap N.V. (Netherlands)

• Hokofarm Group (Netherlands)

• Vansun Technologies Private Limited (India)

• miRobot (Israel)

• CowManager (Netherlands)

• IceRobotics Ltd (UK)

• Connecterra B.V. (Netherlands)

• Moocall (Ireland)

• Cainthus (Ireland)

• Milkplan (Greece)

• Halo Systems (New Zealand)

• Pellon Group (Finland)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global dairy herd managementmarket.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such asproduct, application, farm size,and region.



The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints,opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth.It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total dairy herd management market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



