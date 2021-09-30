AKVA group ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Board member, Kristin Reitan Husebø, a primary insider in AKVA group ASA (the “Company”), has on the 30 September 2021 purchased 1,200 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 90.40 per share.
After the transaction Kristin Reitan Husebø holds 1,200 shares in the Company.
Dated: 30 September 2021
AKVA group ASA
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
