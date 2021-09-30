AKVA group ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Klepp stasjon, NORWAY

Board member, Kristin Reitan Husebø, a primary insider in AKVA group ASA (the “Company”), has on the 30 September 2021 purchased 1,200 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 90.40 per share.

After the transaction Kristin Reitan Husebø holds 1,200 shares in the Company.

Dated: 30 September 2021
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

