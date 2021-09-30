World Insurance Acquires Zodiac Insurance Services

Tinton Falls, NJ, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Zodiac Insurance Services LLC (“Zodiac”) of Shamong, NJ on September 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Zodiac was founded in 2011 by David C. Wash and is licensed in 48 states. The Company underwrites and sells professional lines, entertainment, and special event insurance for customers based throughout the United States. Zodiac specializes in underwriting complex and difficult placements of professional lines business.

“At Zodiac, we are focused on client service, underwriting and program sustainability,” says David C. Wash, President, Zodiac. “We are thrilled to have a partner that offers improved service capabilities as well as a disciplined, National sales force to deploy new products.”

“It’s great to have Zodiac join the World family,“ says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They provide superior products and service to their insureds and broker customers, and will be a good addition to our team.”

Giordano Halleran Ciesla provided legal counsel to World, and MarshBerry advised them on the transaction. Yellin Lawyers provided legal counsel to Zodiac, and Mystic Capital Advisors Group advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 120 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 146 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.