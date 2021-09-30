New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Incident and Emergency Management Market by Component, Simulation, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04208109/?utm_source=GNW

Growing concern for public safety and security, increasing awareness of these solutions for business continuity, increasing implementation of Internet Protocol (IP)-based notification devices, and increase in the adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) devices are some of the factors driving the growth of the incident and emergency management market.



Among component, solution segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Organizations in the incident and emergency management market are deploying incident and emergency solutions to minimize losses in case of the occurrence of natural or man-made disasters.Solutions have been classified into web-based emergency management, emergency/mass notification system, disaster recovery and business continuity, perimeter intrusion detection, geospatial, and fire and HAZMAT.



These solutions are used for business and public safety to deploy the right resources for emergency hit areas where timely dispatch of units is essential.Major features offered by aforesaid solutions are scalability, flexibility, robustness, and interoperability.



Various application areas, such as tsunami and earthquake warning, remote weather monitoring, traffic management, and CBRNE detection systems, are served by incident and emergency management solutions.



Emergency/Mass management system to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The emergency/mass notification system enables organizations to quickly inform masses in a particular area, building, or commercial installation about the occurrence of an emergency and the most likely action that should be taken.The mass notification system sends alerts through cell phone notifications, apps, email, and texts to notify the masses on an individual level and reduce the panic and chaos among them.



The system can further help propagate messages, which can advise rescue and relief agencies as well as law enforcement agencies about the due course of engagement during an emergency. The mass notification system is expected to gain popularity among enterprises, as it proves to be a vital means of ensuring business continuity and disaster management.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC experiences considerable security spending owing to the ever-growing threat landscape of the region.APAC is expected to provide significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.



The untapped potential markets, high penetration of advanced technologies, growth in application development in various industries, and economic developments and government regulations are expected to drive the incident and emergency management market during the forecast period. Increasing initiatives undertaken by the governments in China, India, Japan, and Singapore to implement mass public alert systems for emergencies due to natural calamities, such as floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, and wildfires, every year, is also boosting the penetration of incident and emergency management market in this region.

• By Company: Tier I: 42%, Tier II: 38%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 40%, Directors: 35%, Others: 25%

• By Region: North America: 35%,: APAC 23%, Europe: 27%, Rest of World: 15%

The report includes the study of the key players offering incident and emergency management solutions and services. It profiles major vendors in the global Serverless security market, including Honeywell (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Motorola Solutions (US), Siemens (Germany), NEC Corporation (Japan), Collins Aerospace (US), IBM (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Esri (US), Larsen & Toubro Infotech (US), Alert Technologies (US), The Response Group (US), Everbridge (US), Juvare (US), Haystax Technology (US), Veoci (US), MetricStream (US), Noggin (Australia), LogicGate (US), 4C Strategies (Sweden), Resolver (Canada), BlackBerry (Canada), Eaton (Ireland), ARCOS (US) and Johnson Controls (Ireland), etc.



Research coverage

The report segments the global incident and emergency management market by component, solution, services, communication system, simulation, vertical, and region.The component system includes solution, service, and communication system.



The solution segment consists of web-based emergency management system, emergency/mass notification system, disaster recovery and business continuity, perimeter intrusion detection, geospatial solutions, and fire and HAZMAT solutions.The services segment comprises of consulting, emergency operation center (EOC) design and integration, training and simulation, public information services.



Communication systems consist of first responder tools, satellite-assisted equipment, vehicle-ready gateways, and emergency response radars.The incident and emergency management simulation segment includes traffic simulation systems, hazard propagation simulation tools, and incident and evacuation simulation tools.



Communication systems consist of first responder tools, satellite-assisted equipment, vehicle-ready gateways, and emergency response radars. Verticals comprise commercial and industrial, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, defense and military, transportation and logistics, government, and others (BFSI and education). The report covers the incident and emergency management market with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in the global incident and emergency management market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the market into various subsegments. Hence it covers the market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments. The market numbers are split further across component, solution, service, communication system, verticals, and regions.

2. It helps in understanding the overall growth of the market. It also provides information about key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. It helps stakeholders in understanding their competitors better and gaining more insights to strengthen their positions in the market. The study also presents the positioning of the key players based on their product offerings and business strategies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04208109/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________