TrueCommerce named a Contender in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Product Information Management Applications for Commerce 2021 Vendor Assessment

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, announced today that it was positioned in the Contender Category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Product Information Management Applications for Commerce 2021 Vendor Assessment .1



The IDC MarketScape report recognizes that one of TrueCommerce’s strengths is that “Foundry Product Manager was built in the cloud and has a modern API-first, microservices-based architecture.”

“We are pleased to see TrueCommerce positioned as a Contender by the IDC MarketScape in the PIM segment again this year,” said TrueCommerce President and Chief Operating Officer Todd Johnson. “Since the previous report, we have added numerous new customers across several industries. It’s clear that omnichannel merchants see our product as a valuable tool for their digital commerce initiatives.”

IDC MarketScape recommends companies consider TrueCommerce’s product information management solution if they are a “midsize North American or European brand or retailer looking to broaden channels of distribution with a SaaS offering.”

TrueCommerce offers a broad set of unified commerce solutions and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. These solutions revolutionize supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solutions leverage TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network, which includes over 160,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, TrueCommerce also manages the onboarding process for new trading partners, as well as the ongoing management of partner-specific mapping and labeling changes.

