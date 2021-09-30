Dream Dinners Announces DoorDash Partnership

Photos and sample kits are available for review



SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Dinners, which pioneered the meal kit concept nearly 20 years ago, and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform, are announcing a new partnership that will make Dream Dinners’ family meal kits available on-demand for the first time.

Dream Dinners operates 69 franchised and company-owned local kitchens in 22 states. Co-founder/CEO Tina Kuna is credited with creating the retail meal prep concept in suburban Seattle in 2002. What began as a casual gathering of working moms to assemble family meals quickly grew into the nation’s first meal kit chain.

While some customers still assemble kits themselves, most pick up ones made for them or have them delivered. Kits are prepared by hand from fresh ingredients then frozen, eliminating planning, shopping and chopping. Cooking the meals takes as little as 30 minutes.

According to Statista, meal kit sales are expected to grow to over $7.6 billion in U.S. dollars by 2024. They totaled about $2.5 billion in 2017.

Local Dream Dinners kitchens are offering DoorDash customers a box of three ready-to-cook medium meals, which feed up to three people for $75 (fees apply), or three large meals, which feed up to six, for $150 (fees apply). Customers choose from five family-friendly options.

October’s menu features:

Layered Ravioli Bake – Cheese ravioli, Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, and mushrooms, tossed in a robust marinara sauce.

Thanksgiving Burger with Rosemary Shoestring Fries – Stuffing seasoned turkey burgers with a cranberry mayo spread and French fried onions on a brioche bun served with a gravy dip.

Caribbean Pork Tenderloin with Honey Mustard Glaze – Juicy roasted pork tenderloin in savory honey glaze with mustard and Caribbean herbs and spices.

Countryside Chicken Fricassee – Sautéed chicken breasts cooked in a creamy French white wine sauce with mushrooms, carrots, and celery.

Chicken Yakitori Over Jasmine Rice – Diced chicken stir-fried and simmered in an Asian-infused sauce of soy, sesame, ginger and brown sugar served over jasmine rice.

“As Dream Dinners heads into our 20th year, we are excited to partner with DoorDash as its first national meal kit offering on the Marketplace,” Kuna said. “This opportunity allows us to reach a new, younger customer base, increase our brand awareness and serve a wider audience of families as they gather around the table and enjoy pre-prepped homemade meals."

Prior to partnering with DoorDash, customers needed to order meal kits in advance. “This move to on-demand service is an important step in making the Dream Dinners concept more relevant to today’s consumers,” Kuna added. “It also will benefit franchisees.” Kuna noted that Dream Dinners customers may still place monthly orders directly with local kitchens.

“We are excited to continue our mission of empowering businesses to thrive online and provide a new way for Dream Dinners fans to order and enjoy their family meals,” said Jack Momeyer, Senior Director of Sales at DoorDash. “Dream Dinners has built an incredible product and we are proud to be their partner and help bring their vision to more customers nationwide.”

Local kitchen participation and menu choices may vary.

Dream Dinners meals are now available in 48 of the 50 U.S. states. Customers not served by a local kitchen or DoorDash may take advantage of Dream Dinners’ recently expanded online home delivery program .

About Dream Dinners, the Original Meal Kit Company™

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners’ mission is to make gathering around the family table a cornerstone of daily life. Guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus, with meal kits prepared from fresh ingredients then frozen until cooked. They are available in the Continental United States at one of 69 retail kitchens or through Dream Dinners’ home delivery service. Learn more at www.dreamdinners.com and www.dreamdinnersfranchise.com .

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

