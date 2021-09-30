Pop Artist Olivia Rox Gets Married ... in Her New Music Video 'Princess'

MALIBU, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olivia Rox's new single "Princess" hits AC and Top 40 radio with a powerful start this week via Songbird Music Group. Rox tied with Ed Sheeran, Santana/Rob Thomas/AM. Authors, and The Kid Laroi, and Justin Bieber for one of the most added at AC and Top 40 Mediabase radio charts, earning "Princess" one of the most added at Adult Contemporary Radio.

"…Pop tour de force Olivia Rox introduces 'Princess,' a track from her debut album, Poprox, via Songbird Records. Olivia first burst onto the scene on Season 15 of American Idol, where she was a Top 10 Finalist. Since then, she's performed the world, followed by releasing a series of Top 40 singles, including 'It Girl,' 'Galileo' and 'Shooting Star.' With nearly 500,000 streams on Spotify alone, 'It Girl' was the recipient of Best Pop Song. Three of her music videos — 'It Girl,' 'Galileo' and 'Shooting Star' — garnered nominations for Best Independent Music Video and Best Producer/Production. Vaguely reminiscent of Katy Perry, Olivia's stunning, four-octave vocal range and crème de la crème timbres elevate her music to Empyrean heights, as dazzling layers of leitmotifs swirl and glow beneath her gilded vocals. From a musical family, her mother, Tamara Van Cleef, record producer, her dad, celebrated jazz artist Warren Hill, Olivia's tantalizing sound reflects elements of pop, rock, R&B, and jazz. 'Princess' opens on sparkling, delicate colors as Olivia's incomparable voice glides overhead. As the rhythm takes hold and the music builds, Olivia's vocals soar aloft, energizing the lyrics with brilliant hues and mounting timbres. When she hits the towering crescendo, the only term coming to mind is Diva. Olivia Rox has it going on. With 'Princess,' she amalgamates arresting pop flavors with the fulgent sonic compass of her bewitching voice." -Randy Radic, CelebMix.

The "Princess" official music video releases Oct 1. An Epic, Cinderella-type, magical love story (told in 6 minutes), directed by Tamara Van Cleef, is cinematically filmed at Paramount Ranch (one of the last productions to be filmed before burning down in the Woolsey Fires). Rox trained to do her own horse stunt work and falls in love with a prince - Italian actor Federico Pedroni. This authentic period piece unfolds with a love triangle - the Prince is forced to marry a cruel princess from another kingdom, choosing between his one true love, the stable girl, and the horrible princess.

Rox pens a perfect ballad, a love anthem about finding true love in a fairytale. The track pumps with its own heartbeat with drums played by Curt Bisquera (Sir Elton John, Mick Jagger, John Legend), Rox (Piano). Mixed by multi-platinum, 16X Grammy, 27 #1 singles Mick Guzauski (Pharrell Williams, Janelle Monae, Mariah).

Rox has 2+ million Spotify streams.

"Princess" is available on all streaming platforms globally including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iTunes.

https://smarturl.it/OliviaRoxPrincess

