SpendMend Adds Scott Hale to Sales and Use Tax Team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpendMend, the leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to optimize the cost-cycle for the healthcare industry, today announced the addition of Scott Hale as its most recent Sales & Use Tax client consultant. Scott is joining a national team of industry experts.

Prior to coming over to SpendMend, Scott served for more than 20 years at Walmart based in Bentonville, Arkansas. He spent the past 10 years working exclusively in the sales and use tax arena with specialized attention given to healthcare clinics and pharmacies. Scott made his way to Walmart after spending several years in various financial roles at Sam's Club. He holds a degree in accounting from Missouri Southern State University.

"I'm happy to be joining the SpendMend team," states Hale. "I'm eager to leverage my knowledge in support of the SpendMend mission. My goal in this role is to help hospitals and health systems spend less time struggling over tax issues so that they can spend more time focused on patient care."

"The addition of Scott Hale will further expand our ability to help healthcare clients navigate confusing tax rules and regulations," said Amanda Foley, SpendMend Regional Director and head of the company's sales and use tax practice. "Scott has a rare combination of work experiences that makes him perfectly suited for this role. He's learned to work precisely in a fast-paced environment. He has in-depth knowledge of sales and use tax matters and he has very specialized knowledge of healthcare and pharmacy. He is a perfect fit for our company and that will serve our clients well."

About SpendMend

SpendMend is the leading provider of tech-enabled, cost-savings solutions in the healthcare industry. Combining the use of data, proprietary technology, and rigorous analytics with its healthcare focus and expertise, SpendMend partners with healthcare systems to improve and optimize their expenses in meaningful and collaborative ways. SpendMend's mission is to help its clients improve their patient care through innovative cost-savings solutions.

Media Contact: Amanda Geelhoed, ageelhoed@spendmend.com

Related Images











Image 1: Scott Hale





Scott Hale Headshot

















Image 2: SpendMend





SpendMend Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment