TitanHQTakes Home Four Expert Insights Awards for the 2nd Year in a Row

GALWAY, Ireland, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading cybersecurity vendor, TitanHQ, is delighted to announce all three of its key security solutions have won in the Expert Insights' Fall "Best-Of" awards. This is the 2nd year in a row that TitanHQ enjoyed a clean sweep.

Expert Insights' Best-Of Cybersecurity Awards recognize the world's best cybersecurity companies and products based on research by their independent technical analysts & editorial team, customer feedback, and industry recognition.

All three of TitanHQ's solutions were awarded best in class across an array of categories.

TitanHQ earned all accolades thanks to their powerful threat protection, ease-of-use, cost-effectiveness, and top-class technical support. Their highly advanced yet easy-to-use solutions make them the gold standard for SMBs and the IT/MSP community.

Speaking about their success, Ronan Kavanagh, CEO of TitanHQ said:

"TitanHQ are proud to have received continued recognition for all three of our advanced cybersecurity solutions. As the threat landscape continues to be a significant risk to organizations across the globe, we are dedicated to continuous innovation to provide consistent, secure, and reliable protection to our customers."

