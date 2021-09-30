SprintRay Announces Planned Validation of Dentsply Sirona's Lucitone Digital Print Denture System on Pro 95 and Pro 55 Printers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SprintRay, a dental technology company that develops innovative, efficient and synergistic 3D printing ecosystems, today announced the upcoming validation of Dentsply Sirona's Lucitone Digital Print Denture System on the SprintRay Pro 95 and Pro 55 printers. SprintRay is pleased to validate additional materials on its open-source platform to drive greater accessibility, flexibility and quality for dental professionals and patients. The planned validation is anticipated to take place by end of year.

"SprintRay's 3D printing ecosystems were intentionally developed as open-source platforms and are reflective of our mission - to help transform dentistry and enable more patients to have access to the highest-quality dental care," said CEO and Co-founder of SprintRay, Amir Mansouri, Ph.D. "Our collaboration with Dentsply Sirona and planned validation of its resin is just one example of a variety of best-in-class materials our printers will eventually process. Product innovation, agility and partnership will continue to make our printers and products more accessible and adoptable for users globally."

"Dentsply Sirona is excited to work with SprintRay," said Vice President, Dentsply Sirona Digital Lab and Preventive Solutions, Julie Mroziak. "Through more efficient digitally printed denture workflows, the Lucitone Digital Print Denture System facilitates the production of highly accurate dentures and, ultimately, supports better patient care."

The planned validation of the Lucitone Digital Print Denture System on SprintRay's Pro 95 and Pro 55 printers further drives the digitization of dentistry worldwide as the dental industry increasingly adopts 3D printing technology to expand the scope of patient care.

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a dental technology company that builds end-to-end 3D printing ecosystems for dental professionals. SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge manufacturing solutions including dental 3D printers, 3D printing software, curing technology, washing systems, and innovative materials. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class care by leveraging SprintRay's highly-specialized, affordable technologies. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com .

Media Contact:

Edelman for SprintRay

Melanie Lilly-Buster: SprintRay@edelman.com

Related Images











Image 1: logo

















Image 2

















Image 3









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment