Matterport Expands Coverage of Capture Services On-Demand as Businesses Increasingly Adopt Digital Twins

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the expansion of Matterport Capture Services ™ On-Demand to an additional 13 U.S. cities to accommodate the increase in requests by companies wanting to digitize spaces in a fast, simple and cost-effective way. The company has seen strong growth since its launch in May , including repeat orders from customers who have come to rely on Capture Services as part of their business operations. With this expansion, Matterport has boosted coverage to a total of 80 major cities across the country and four cities in the United Kingdom.



With fast and easy online ordering, Capture Services On-Demand delivers a 3D digital twin of any specified property, carried out by trained and certified Capture Technicians within a 35-mile radius of all supported cities. Equipped with Matterport’s leading capture solution - its Capture app and Pro2 3D camera - the space is transformed into an immersive and precise 3D digital twin and delivered to the customer’s account to access, manage and share the space more effectively than ever before. Digital twins are changing how buildings are designed, built, promoted, and managed online across a variety of industries, including travel and hospitality, real estate, retail and education.

“We needed to digitize our 30,000 square foot campus for virtual tours during COVID. Capture Services On-Demand was a quick and convenient way to find a local, highly skilled Matterport Capture Technician to complete the project in an efficient and cost-effective way,” said Alicia Camacho, Director of Digital Marketing and Creative Strategy, Echo Horizon School. “The 3D digital twin also serves as an amazing marketing tool for the school. Prospective families can now tour the campus virtually, drastically reducing the number of in-person walk-throughs.”

Thousands of spaces are captured every month with Capture Services including co-working locations , construction sites , vacation rentals and retail shops . Research has shown that Matterport digital twins have helped close listings 31% faster, increase vacation rental conversions by up to 12%, and streamline the time it takes to design, construct or remodel properties by 50%.



“The growing momentum for Capture Services On-Demand demonstrates the value of the offering and the trust businesses have in it,” said Brendan Dowdle, General Manager of Matterport Capture Services. “Most of our customers are submitting multiple orders, which tells us that we are effectively supporting their needs with the on-call convenience and expertise of professional Capture Technicians. Our Capture Technicians take great pride in serving local businesses and with today’s expansion, we can provide coverage to even more customers across the U.S. and the U.K.”

To learn more about Matterport Capture Services, visit https://matterport.com/capture-services

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

©2021 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Linda McNair

Senior Director, Communications

press@matterport.com

408.675.8427

Investor Contact:

Soohwan Kim, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

ir@matterport.com

Forward-Looking Statements



This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).



Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including the expected benefits of expansion of On-Demand Capture Services, Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.