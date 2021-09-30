Clearcover Partners with Zendrive and Cover to Acquire Safe Drivers with Insurance Qualified Leads (IQL) Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zendrive , a mission-driven company making roads safer with data and analytics, today debuted a new partnership with two of the leading insuretech players, Clearcover and Cover. Clearcover will leverage Zendrive's Insurance Qualified Leads (IQL) solution, powered by its Mobility Risk Intelligence platform, to target customers through the Cover app. Initially, drivers with safe driving habits will receive access to affinity discounts in nine states with national expansion to all states in the future.



To find consumers with safe driving habits, Clearcover needed the right mobile app marketing partner. With their emphasis on a mobile-first, seamless user experience, Cover was the ideal partner to incorporate the Zendrive IQL solution and deliver Clearcover a steady stream of drivers. Through this program, consumers can now download the Cover app, opt-in to a short digital test drive experience, and qualify for an exclusive affinity discount for Clearcover in as little as 2 weeks.

"By partnering with Zendrive and Cover, Clearcover can provide more transparency and convenience to customers who are seeking to save more on their car insurance," said Kyle Nakatsuji, Clearcover CEO and Co-Founder. "We want to promote safer driving and are excited about the possibility of rewarding those who practice safe driving patterns."

Customers continue to look for new ways to lower their total cost of vehicle ownership, and insurance is a natural place to start. By using actual driving patterns, auto insurers can reward drivers with the safest driving patterns with lower premiums.

“At Cover, our goal is to make insurance simpler and cheaper for our customers. By partnering with Clearcover through Zendrive’s IQL program, we can now extend affinity discounts to our customers based on their safer driving habits,” said Karn Saroya, CEO at Cover. “We are excited to be a part of this innovative program and we look forward to extending additional savings to our users.”

“Auto insurance is ripe for transformation, and Clearcover and Cover are leading the way when it comes to more innovative, and more valuable offerings,” said Jonathan Matus, Founder and CEO of Zendrive. “We’re thrilled that Clearcover has entrusted Zendrive IQL platform to power their new offering, helping to drive even more value and savings for Cover customers.”

Zendrive is powered by the world’s largest and fastest-growing data set, which has analyzed 200 billion miles of data to date—and scores driving characteristics using an industry-recognized algorithm, delivering feedback via smartphone apps for both individual and commercial fleet driving behaviors. The company’s AI platform enables smartphone-centric driving behavior solutions capable of generating risk models 10X more predictive of risk than industry standards. With driving behavior insights like these, insurers around the world, like Clearcover, can drive significant improvements in reducing distracted driving, device use, and other factors or behaviors that increase driving risk—while operating at industry-leading loss ratios.

The experience is launching within Cover’s app and is currently available in the Android app. It will be available in the iOS app version soon. Customers must first complete a two-week test drive, prior to receiving a quote.

About Clearcover

Clearcover is a tech-driven car insurance company that delivers exceptional coverage at a great price and gives you everything you need to make the smartest decisions at every step. Through our award-winning app we offer the industry’s fastest claims, easy payments and convenient policy management. All on your phone! Learn more at https://clearcover.com/ and keep in touch at @clearcover or https://www.facebook.com/Clearcoverinc/ .

About Zendrive

Zendrive ’s mission is to make roads safer through data and analytics. Its award-winning Mobility Risk Intelligence (MRI) platform — powered by 200 billion miles of data gathered from 100s of millions of drivers across the globe — helps insurers, automotive OEMs, consumer apps, fleets, and telcos understand and mitigate mobility risk in real-time, reducing the likelihood of collisions by 49%. The platform provides leading insurers like Progressive, MiWay, Sura, AXA the ability to acquire preferred risk, provide UBI and BBI experiences, automate claims, and build advanced risk models with the help of its industry-leading score. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and won the 2017 Best Startup in San Francisco award. The company recently brought in significant additional capital to fuel growth via a partnership with Trinity.

About Cover

Cover is an Android and iOS mobile application that allows its users to insure anything by taking a picture of what they need to insure. It partners with many insurance companies and brokers to provide its users with the best available rates. The application allows its users to insure vehicles, mobile phones, pets, jewelry, houses, boats, tours, and more. It was launched in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Media Contact:

Launchsquad for Zendrive

zendrive@launchsquad.com