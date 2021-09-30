ALYI Announces Electric Motorcycle Production Underway On Track To Realize $2 Million Revenue Target By Year End 2021

Dallas, TX , Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced production is now underway to begin fulfillment on an order for 2,000 electric motorcycles to go into service in Kenya as motorcycle taxis or boda-bodas.

ALYI management believes the production is on track for the company to realize its recently announced $2 million 2021 revenue target anticipated from the sales of the electric motorcycles.

ALYI is an Electric Vehicle and overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem company concentrating on the East African market with plans to expand into to the overall global developing economic market.

ALYI is building an entire Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with RevoltTOKEN to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .