Bardavon Analytics Creates Modern Way to Manage Workers’ Compensation

Overland Park, KS, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bardavon Health Innovations, a leading Workers’ Compensation and musculoskeletal (MSK) digital health company, announces the release of Bardavon Analytics™. Bardavon Analytics, a pillar of the Bardavon Digital Health Platform™, are the catalyst to initiate physical rehabilitation care orchestration, collaboration, and intervention for all stakeholders involved in tracking case progression for Workers’ Compensation injured workers.

The Bardavon Data Science team utilizes machine learning, specifically regression analysis, to create the predictive models that comprise the Bardavon Index™. These models are based primarily on the clinical treatment data collected within the bNOTES® system.

The Bardavon Index is used to provide near real-time information about physical and occupational therapy cases to enable claims examiners, risk managers, and nurse case managers to proactively manage their open Workers’ Compensation cases.

“By analyzing the bNOTES data, Bardavon Analytics delivers unmatched predictive modeling that fuels Bardavon Insights and Oversight to optimize better functional outcomes with all stakeholders,” said Doug Dickerson, Bardavon Senior Vice President of Product Management, Data Science, and Analytics. “The early adopters have leveraged our Analytics models to take their Workers’ Compensation program to the next level. By partnering with Bardavon, our clients ensure quality return-to-work outcomes for their injured workers and consistently drive total program cost savings. Leveraging machine learning is the modern way to manage Workers’ Compensation claims.”

Currently, Bardavon partners—employers, carriers, adjusters, case managers, therapy providers, physicians, and injured workers—access insights from three proprietary machine learning models.

Outlier Risk Indicator™ looks at detailed information about the patient’s demographics, health history, job, and injury to determine case complexity and identifies its risk of becoming an outlier.

Personalized Utilization Prediction™ predicts the expected number of visits and case duration based on the combination of the medical diagnosis and the individual injured worker’s case complexity.

Provider Quality Index™ places Bardavon patients with network therapy providers who deliver the highest quality functional outcomes. Bardavon network therapy providers are rated on the quality functional outcomes they achieve. These scores are compared to the Bardavon Index, which accounts for individual case complexity. The rating is used to drive prioritization of case reviews for the Bardavon Clinical Oversight team, coaching by the Clinical Oversight team during quality reviews, and referral placement that ensures injured workers receive the best care for their unique injury.

Bardavon Analytics creates the mechanism to deliver the Bardavon Insights and Bardavon Oversight pillars of the Digital Health Platform. Together, the Platform seamlessly ensures that injured workers receive customized treatment centered on their individual needs and based on their unique situation.

