Digital.ai Brings on Jeff Moloughney as Chief Marketing Officer

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital.ai today announced that Jeff Moloughney has been named Chief Marketing Officer, effective October 1, 2021. Moloughney will report directly to Digital.ai’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Elop.



“Jeff brings an incredible amount of business and marketing expertise to Digital.ai,” said Elop. “Not only is he an outstanding marketing executive with a proven track record of success, his insight and knowledge of the technology industry, sales, and lead generation will help us capitalize on emerging trends to further advance our strategy in support of digital transformation.”

Moloughney joins Digital.ai from ServiceNow, where he held the role of Product Marketing IT Solutions Leader. He brings extensive experience in product marketing and integrated marketing strategies for several high-tech companies – ServiceNow, CA Technologies (Project & Portfolio Management and Service Management Business Unit), BMC, FrontRange Solutions and Oracle.

“I am thrilled to be joining Stephen and the Digital.ai Technologies team,” said Moloughney. “In addition to an incredible portfolio of products and solutions, I am excited that the company is recognized regularly by industry analysts for its platform and product leadership.”

About Digital.ai

Digital.ai provides the industry’s leading AI-driven software delivery and management platform, purpose built to create value and manage enterprise-scale digital transformations. Digital.ai brings together best-in-class agile, DevOps, security, testing, and analytics technologies in an AI-powered platform, providing Global 2000 enterprises with the end-to-end visibility required to intelligently orchestrate and continuously improve their software lifecycle. Complex, global enterprises rely on the Digital.ai delivery and management platform to make better, data-driven decisions and achieve critical business outcomes. Learn more at www.digital.ai and follow them on Twitter at @digitaldotai .

Media Contact

Joyce Tompsett

Joyce.tompsett@digital.ai