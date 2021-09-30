Puppet Enterprise Now Available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet , the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced Puppet Enterprise is now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace . With a Puppet Enterprise image deployable on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Puppet and Oracle customers can reduce operational friction and cost associated with cloud migrations and experience a solution that takes them all the way from Day 0, Day 1, and Day 2 operations.



Enterprise IT organizations want to achieve greater speed and agility by moving to the cloud, but are hindered by the complexity and risk of the migration process and new challenges presented by managing and maintaining operations at cloud scale. Puppet Enterprise offers customers the ability to:

Accelerate migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Reduce risk, like increased downtime, poor performance, data loss or compromise, when migrating to the cloud.

Simplify Day 2 ops beyond provisioning for traditional apps running in the cloud.

Ensure consistency across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Continuously enforce security policies and prove compliance at scale.



"Collaborating with Oracle provides us with the ability to give our customers more choice on how they can leverage Puppet within hybrid cloud environments and maintain the compliance, security and operational stability they need when they are working across environments at tremendous scale,” said Jaime Segura, VP of Business Development and Alliances, Puppet. "We look forward to our continued investment in Oracle PartnerNetwork and sharing the benefits of Puppet with the larger Oracle community and our shared customers.”

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is a next-generation enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, integration, security, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

About Puppet

Puppet helps enterprises modernize and manage their infrastructure with the solutions to automate anywhere, reliably scale, and integrate compliance and security across hybrid infrastructure. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to ensure business continuity, optimize costs, boost compliance and ensure security, all while accelerating the adoption of DevOps practices and delivery of self-service. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore, Sydney and Timișoara. Learn more at puppet.com.

