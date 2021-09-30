US Acrylic Awards Announces Recipients of 2021 Exceptional Educator Awards

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix West Rotary and US Acrylic Awards partnered to honor three Phoenix, Arizona Exceptional High School Educators. The awards were presented for each teacher's dedication to their students, staff and high school community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Where: Doubletree Hilton Phoenix Hotel

When: Sept. 24, 2021

Award Recipients:

Tish Jefferson, Cortez High School

Josephine Sardinha, Sunnyslope High School

Shannon Dinovo, Greenway High School

Tish Jefferson

Tish Jefferson is an individual who Cortez truly values. She has played numerous roles on campus, and all of those roles were essential to keeping the campus afloat during such a trying time. She was the school's social worker, 9th-grade transition sponsor, head track coach, and assisted the counseling department and several other departments when needed. To date, Tish is one of Cortez's academic counselors and continues to support and inspire many lives on a daily, hourly, and minutely basis.

Accompanying Ms. Jefferson for the presentation of her award was nominating principal Brooke Parsons of Cortez High School.

Josephine Sardinha

During a time of unprecedented tumult and uncertainty, Nurse Jo was a pillar of stability by providing helpful information, navigating ever-changing protocols, and radiating calm and competence in the middle of the storm. Each day offered a new challenge, presented an unforeseen scenario, and each day she was a trusted confidant, a thoughtful colleague, and a generous friend.

Accompanying Ms. Sardinha for the presentation of her award was nominating principal Jonathan Parker of Sunnyslope High School.

Shannon Dinovo

Her continued support and flexibility are a few examples of how she connected with and supported every member of the Greenway community. Being thrown into a learning environment no student or teacher chose, Shannon jumped in head first, as teachers do, to get the job done. And as she always does, Shannon made connections and built relationships with every member of our learning community, providing the educational and emotional support for students and staff.

Accompanying Ms. Dinovo for the presentation of her award was nominating principal Ed Barnes of Greenway High School.

The audience included members of the Phoenix West Rotary Club, including President Alan Noblitt, and award program sponsor Greg Smith of US Acrylic Awards.

During the presentation of the awards, Phoenix West Rotary Club Past President Mike Tanner commented what a great experience it was to share this honor with US Acrylic Awards in order to bring special attention to three great Exceptional Educators from three Valley High Schools. It is great to know that despite the challenges brought by COVID, it also brought out the best in these individuals to help support their students, staff and their community.

You can learn more about the event by reading this article 2021 Exceptional Educator Awards or about Phoenix West Rotary by visiting https://phxwestrotary.org

