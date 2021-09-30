AB Pieno žvaigždės, unaudited financial results for the first six months of 2021

English Lithuanian

According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždės for the first six months of 2021 was EUR 86.07 million, or 1.3% more than a year ago (sales revenue for the first six months of 2020 was EUR 84.93 million).

EBITDA for the first six months of 2021 was EUR 4.37 million, or 34% lower than the EBITDA of EUR 6.67 million generated a year earlier.

In the first six months of 2021, the company generated a net profit of EUR 1.29 million, or 61% less than in the first six months of 2020, when the company generated a net profit of EUR 3.32 million.

Audrius Statulevičius

CFO

+370 52461419

