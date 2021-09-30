All Covered and FORZA Offer DocuSign eSignature Integration

Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), along with its IT Services Division All Covered, is pleased to announce the company’s ERP solution, FORZA, now offers an integration with DocuSign eSignature. DocuSign, which offers the world’s number one e-signature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, provides a suite of applications and integrations for automating and connecting the entire agreement process.

An all-inclusive ERP offering, FORZA streamlines all business processes onto one platform, providing companies with an all-inclusive ERP system to manage current infrastructure and business processes while enabling growth from increasing sales to delivering products for customers.

In today’s increasingly digital world, fewer companies are relying on paper to transact business. However, contracts and other types of agreements remain an essential part of running any business. Adopting electronic signature technology to automate agreement workflows and management can help transform a business’ workflow, reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

The SAP Business One/FORZA integration with DocuSign eSignature allows users the ability to send documents within the platform to contacts for signature. Users are also able to track where the sent document is within the eSignature solution.

“The purpose of the FORZA Integration with DocuSign eSignature is to integrate between SAP Business One transactions/documents and eSignature, making it faster, easier and more secure for our customers to manage the signing of documents,” said Drew Cataldo, Vice President, Business Development, All Covered. “This is just one of many features the FORZA ERP solution offers that help streamline our customers’ business processes and digitally transform their businesses.”

The integration enables users to generate PDF documents from the available crystal reports, send the PDF document to eSignature and request a signature from the applicable business partner contact via DocuSign eSignature email notifications. Users also have the ability to monitor and receive feedback regarding the status of the signature request, and once a document has been signed, it is automatically downloaded and attached to the respective SAP transaction/document.

The DocuSign eSignature integration with SAP Business One/FORZA is available today. Current FORZA clients can utilize eSignature at no additional cost, but are required to have an eSignature account.

Learn more online about FORZA’s all-inclusive ERP system.

About Konica Minolta

