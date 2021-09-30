Bona Fide Masks Corp. Expands Wholesale Offering

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, announces the expansion of their wholesale offering. While Bona Fide Masks ® will continue to deliver the most trusted and authentic masks to households globally, they are pleased to offer discounted pricing for large orders. Building off the success of their B2C businesses, the company has made significant investments which include an additional 1,800 square ft. warehouse that is dedicated to the mask division, as well as an increase in their mask inventory. Bona Fide Masks currently stocks millions of masks in their Mt. Vernon, NY Factory.

To enhance Bona Fide Masks' commitment to the wholesale marketplace, Bona Fide Masks has just expanded their senior team with the recent hires of a new Chief Operations Officer, Director of Sales, Director of Marketing & PR and additional Customer Service Representatives. These positions will help support the growth of this new commercial model and support expansion for all lines of businesses within the family of businesses within Ball Chain.

"Our goal behind expanding our offerings to wholesale pricing is to provide our commercial partners with access to the highest quality, authentic masks that are delivered with an unmatched transparent and trusted global supply chain. We recognize the critical need for masks across multiple sectors including schools, healthcare facilities, large corporates, government entities and more. We want to provide our wholesale partners with an opportunity to meet these critical needs with the safest masks in the marketplace. We are also excited to continue to grow our team at Ball Chain. Our new team members come from a range of Fortune 500 business pedigrees including finance, media, and software sales. We are excited to bring new talent, enthusiasm and a fresh perspective to our team while maintaining our core values of trust, integrity, and always doing the right thing." - Bill Taubner, Company President.

Prospective wholesale customers can contact sales@bonafidemasks.com for more information on discounted pricing and overall strategy. Purchase orders are accepted with a net 30-day term for government, military, schools, and other organizations pending credit approval. Bona Fide Masks is proud to be the #1 Distributor of Powecom ® in the USA and Canada and Exclusive Distributor of the KN95-SM. Additionally, Bona Fide Masks is the Authorized Distributor of Harley masks in the USA and Canada. The company continues to establish direct and recognized relationships with the top esteemed mask providers ensuring customers receive the most trusted and authentic masks on the market.

Bona Fide Masks is now shipping Powecom KN95 masks to the new GB2626-2019 standard, which includes Powecom KN95 Respirator Mask (sold in white and black), Powecom KN95 Respirator Mask - Headband Style (sold in white and black), and the children's KN95-SM. For more on Bona Fide Masks, visit www.bonafidemasks.com.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing. Co., Inc.:

Family-owned and -operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York. with global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Media Contact:

914.664.7500

Bill Taubner, President

Cristina Chianese, Director of Marketing

Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc. / Bona Fide Masks Corp.

info@bonafidemasks.com

Source: Bona Fide Masks Corporation

