Lowell Herb Co. Debuts Limited Edition Hash Wrap at Hall of Flowers

The new paperless and potent product, made exclusively with Lowell Farms’ premium flower, emerged as a top product launch at the industry trade show



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Herb Co, the marquis brand under the portfolio of Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF), a vertically-integrated California cannabis company, launched a limited edition, all natural Hash Wrap at this year’s Hall of Flowers cannabis tradeshow. The unveiling of the Hash Wrap, a paperless pre-roll, marks the first time Lowell has debuted a product at the highly popular industry trade show.

Further positioning Lowell as a leader and innovator in the cannabis industry, Lowell’s Hash Wrap is made from 1 gram of fresh-pressed ice-water bubble hash that encapsulates .5 grams of premium, single-strain whole flower. Free of solvents and additives, the completely paperless Hash Wrap pre-roll is made entirely of cannabis, with the exception of the glass tip, which produces a smooth draw with every inhale. The strain-specific Hash Wrap has an impressively high 46%+ THC content (compared to the ~20% industry THC standard for pre-rolls), as well as an even burn consistency, which encourages sharing and sparks conversation amongst Lowell fans.

In addition to launching the Hash Wrap at Hall of Flowers, Lowell also showcased a captivating pop-up experience, inspired by its farm and headquarters in Salinas Valley. One of the few outdoor booths at the trade show, Lowell’s display conveyed its growing and cultivation capabilities, as well as the pureness and potency of its flower. With an immersive backdrop of Lowell Farms grow rooms as the booth’s focal point, the team created a lounge area where guests could relax and socialize. Lowell also offered consumers and buyers alike a sampling of a wide range of their products, from pre-roll Smokes and Quicks to cannabis oils and their popular Farmer’s Eighths, all for $2 each.

“It was incredible to be back in person at Hall of Flowers. The response we received from the Hash Wrap launch was really encouraging and reenforced our belief that we’re developing products that our fans not only want, but are truly excited about,” says Lowell Farms Inc. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ainsworth. “We’re really proud that our Hash Wrap is made completely of our premium flower and offers an unparalleled smoking experience for our fans.”

The limited-edition Hash Wrap will be introduced to the market in October and will be available for delivery via Lowell Direct, as well as fine Lowell retailers across California.

Hall of Flowers Santa Rosa was the first event among a three-part event series. Lowell Herb Co. will also be participating at the Palm Springs iteration of the show in December. Additional information about Lowell’s participation in upcoming Hall of Flowers events can be found here.

ABOUT LOWELL HERB CO.

Lowell Herb Co. is one of the fastest-growing, most talked about cannabis brands in North America. Its signature product, Lowell Smokes, has elevated the perception of cannabis consumption. Lowell Herb Co is part of the extensive Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF) portfolio of award-winning brands. Lowell Farms, a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company, grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant and prides itself on using sustainable materials, from seed to sale. For more information, visit www.lowellfarms.com and follow on Instagram @lowellfarms.

ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.

Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF) (the “Company”) is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 as Indus Holdings, Inc, Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning original and licensed brands, including Lowell Herb Co, Cypress Cannabis, MOON, and Kaizen Extracts, for licensed retailers statewide.

ABOUT HALL OF FLOWERS

Hall of Flowers delivers an experience that elevates the cannabis industry to a new level of cultural significance. The highly curated B2B trade event facilitates commerce and builds community across an expansive network of premium licensed cannabis brands and retailers annually in Santa Rosa, CA.

Hall of Flowers has offered compliant, onsite dispensary capabilities as well as open consumption and sampling at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds since 2018 and is expanding to include Palm Springs, CA this December 8 & 9, 2021. For more information about Hall of Flowers visit www.HallofFlowers.com, follow along on Instagram and stay up to date across LinkedIn.

