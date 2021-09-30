CIO Leadership: Shining a Beacon on the Future Workplace Will Drive the Discussion at the In-Person 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Summit on October 14

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its in-person 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 14. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative security and business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



The 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit, taking place at the Hilton Americas – Houston from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT, will focus on the fresh mindset needed by CIOs and business technology executives to drive business innovation with the CEO and line-of-business leaders, along with the role that these executives play in fostering a diverse and inclusive culture.

“As global businesses continue to expand their digital capabilities and services, CIOs, CDOs, CTOs and other technology executives are expected to reimagine and reinvent the business and help to design the future workplace,” said Hunter Muller President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “The authentic and compassionate leaders that business technology executives have demonstrated since March 2020 will continue to serve them well in shining a light towards a brighter future for all employees and stakeholders.”

Top-tier CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Bhupesh Arora , VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

, VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Jesse Carrillo , SVP & CIO, Hines

, SVP & CIO, Hines Mike Coogan , Director of Information Security and CISO, Waste Management

, Director of Information Security and CISO, Waste Management George Crawford , CIO/CISO/Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group LLC

, CIO/CISO/Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group LLC Jeff Fleece , CTO, Digital Technology, Baker Hughes

, CTO, Digital Technology, Baker Hughes Stephanie Franklin-Thomas , VP, CISO, ABM

, VP, CISO, ABM Scott Glenn , Partner, BearingPoint

, Partner, BearingPoint Keith Landau , Managing Director, Information Technology Services, Deloitte

, Managing Director, Information Technology Services, Deloitte Tom Peck , EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco

, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco Dr. Kenneth Russell , Chief Innovation Officer, Curran Biotech

, Chief Innovation Officer, Curran Biotech Allan Sommer , Vice President, Capgemini

, Vice President, Capgemini Teresa Tonthat , VP of Information Services and CISO, Texas Children’s

, VP of Information Services and CISO, Texas Children’s Clif Triplett , Executive Director, KEARNEY

, Executive Director, KEARNEY Allen Wuescher, VP & CIO, Toshiba

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BearingPoint, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Houston, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for this in-person event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Westin Galleria Dallas on October 7. Timely topics to be explored at this in-person event will include innovative approaches to winning the global war for talent.

World-class CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 7 will include:

Mike Anderson , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Patrick Benoit , VP & Global Business Information Security Officer, CBRE

, VP & Global Business Information Security Officer, CBRE Jeevan Bobbili , Head of IT Commercial Operations and Automation, Alcon

, Head of IT Commercial Operations and Automation, Alcon Nellson Burns , VP IT & CIO, Daltile-Mohawk Industries

, VP IT & CIO, Daltile-Mohawk Industries Kevin Christ , Partner, Concentre

, Partner, Concentre Mark Connelly , CISO, Boston Consulting Group

, CISO, Boston Consulting Group Mignona Cote , Head of Security AWS Global and Strategic Accounts, Amazon Web Services

, Head of Security AWS Global and Strategic Accounts, Amazon Web Services Jamey Cummings , Partner - Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

, Partner - Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search Chris Gates , Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate

, Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate Vipin Gupta , CIO, Toyota Financial Services

, CIO, Toyota Financial Services Michael McNeil , Chief Information Security Officer, McKesson Corporation

, Chief Information Security Officer, McKesson Corporation Lety Nettles , EVP and CIO of Innovation and Business Products, LPL Financial

, EVP and CIO of Innovation and Business Products, LPL Financial Ed Robben , Interim CIO, Orthofix

, Interim CIO, Orthofix Tania Salarvand , Managing Director, Globant

, Managing Director, Globant Neelu Sethi , SVP & CIO, Reddy Ice

, SVP & CIO, Reddy Ice Angela Venuk, CIO, Gamestop



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Citrix, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Productiv, RingCentral, Rubrik, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Dallas/Fort Worth, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 30. Timely topics to be explored in this highly interactive digital event include how CIOs and business technology executives can help drive innovation, grow the business and identify and execute on new business models and go-to-market strategies. Business technology executives will also share best practices for leading and building a high-performance culture.

World-class CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 30 will include:

Roota Almeida , CISO, Delta Dental of NJ and CT

, CISO, Delta Dental of NJ and CT Judith Apshago , Vice President, Information Technology, Amtrak

, Vice President, Information Technology, Amtrak Christopher Callahan , CISO, The Weichert Companies

, CISO, The Weichert Companies William Compton , SVP & CIO, Integra Life Sciences

, SVP & CIO, Integra Life Sciences Jerry Flasz , EVP, Technology and Global Services and Chief Information Officer, Becton, Dickinson and Company

, EVP, Technology and Global Services and Chief Information Officer, Becton, Dickinson and Company Patrick Ford , CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric

, CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric Robert Galvin , CTO, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

, CTO, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Jon Harding , Global CIO, Conair LLC

, Global CIO, Conair LLC Dutt Kalluri , SVP, Global Digital & Technology Transformation, Broadridge

, SVP, Global Digital & Technology Transformation, Broadridge Wafaa Mamilli , EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Zoetis

, EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Zoetis Quintin McGrath , Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte

, Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte Brian Mecca , EVP, SIM New Jersey

, EVP, SIM New Jersey Anne Plese , Senior Director, Product Marketing, Rimini Street

, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Rimini Street Joseph Puglisi , Former VP IT, Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

, Former VP IT, Nice-Pak Products, Inc. Scott Strickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Muddu Sudhakar , CEO, Aisera

, CEO, Aisera Gabrielle Wolfson, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Aisera, Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, ManageEngine, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Rimini Street, Inc., RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New Jersey, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving executive, click here.

