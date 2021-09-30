NEWPRO Bath Solutions announces the expansion of its NEWPROCares initiative into Connecticut with their annual “Baths for the Brave” Event for veterans

Hartford, CT, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWPRO Home Solutions (NEWPRO), a three-generation, same family-owned and operated home solutions business out of greater New England is bringing their philanthropic initiative, NEWPROcares, into Connecticut for their fifth annual participation in the “Baths for the Brave” event. This annual event commemorates Veterans Day and brings greater awareness of the need to provide comfort and safety to our military veterans who have done so much to protect our country. NEWPRO will give the gift of a bath or shower remodel to a local Connecticut veteran homeowner. NEWPRO is teaming up with nine other home improvement companies across the country for this one-day event. These selected veteran homeowners across the country will be gifted with a brand-new tub or shower system, free of charge, to help make bathing safer and more accessible.

NEWPRO has announced the call for nominations now through October 15, 2021, for veteran homeowners who reside in the state of Connecticut. The one-day remodel and installation will take place on or before November 11, 2021.

“Providing a safe bathing environment and helping our nation’s heroes by giving back is the reason why we wanted to get involved with Baths for the Brave,” Nick Cogliani, president of NEWPRO, said. “For the fifth year in a row, we are looking forward to selecting another veteran who will be able to experience this bath update FREE of cost to them. This is just a small token of our appreciation for their sacrifices. No one should have to worry about bath or shower safety, so we are proud to be a Baths for the Brave partner. This opportunity was a perfect fit for our own NEWPROCares initiative which is part of our core values and foundation of our business.”

For more information on Baths for the Brave, veteran stories from across the country, why each company is involved and how you can participate, please visit https://bathsforthebrave.com/. Nominations are being accepted now through October 15, 2021, by visiting newprobathsforthebrave.com

About Baths for the Brave

Baths for the Brave is a special event and partnership between nearly a dozen home improvement companies nationwide that provides veterans with newly remodeled baths or showers to improve their lives by making their bathrooms more accessible. The remodels this year will take place for veterans across the country simultaneously with installations captured in real-time via Facebook Live.

More information on Baths for the Brave is available at https://bathsforthebrave.com/.

About NEWPROCares

NEWPROCares was founded as a philanthropic initiative by NEWPRO to demonstrate gratitude for the support of the communities throughout the years. The NEWPROcares mission is simple – improve homes, lives, and communities.

For more information, visit our community page at https://www.newpro.com/community

About NEWPRO Home Solutions



NEWPRO Home Solutions (NEWPRO), is a third-generation, same family-owned and operated local business, and has been providing home improvement solutions to New England homeowners for more than 75 years. NEWPRO recently announced its expansion into Connecticut with NEWPRO Bath Solutions. The satellite sales and installation office is in Hartford. NEWPRO has been offering bath solutions for over thirteen years and has been serving New England homeowners with exterior home improvement solutions including windows, doors, siding, and roofing, for over 75 years. NEWPRO Bath Solutions offers a solid surface wall system and bath replacement options including tub to shower conversions, tub replacements, and KOHLER walk-in baths that can be installed in as little as one day.

