Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Transaction in Own Shares

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 30 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 515,409 Ordinary Shares of 1p at a gross price of 77.71p per Ordinary Share.

There are now 34,593,623 Ordinary Shares of 1p and 13,220,546 Foresight Williams Technology Shares (“FWT Shares”) of 1p in issue.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its share capital consists of 47,814,169 shares, as follows:

Class Nominal value per share Number of shares in issue Voting rights attached Ordinary Shares 1.0p 34,593,623 34,593,623 FWT Shares 1.0p 13,220,546 13,220,546

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 47,814,169 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181