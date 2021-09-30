Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Albion Development VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares Albion Development VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Albion Development VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Benjamin Larkin  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Development VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
      
 Identification code GB0004832472  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.9019309£8,387.41
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume    
      
e)Date of the transaction 30 September 2021  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 
  
1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Lord James Richard O’Shaughnessy  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Development VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
      
 Identification code GB0004832472  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.901155£139.66
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume    
      
e)Date of the transaction 30 September 2021  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP – Company Secretary

Date of notification
30 September 2021

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel 0207 601 1850