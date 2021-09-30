Associa Hill Country Promotes Jessica Davis to Director of Management Services

Austin, TX, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country recently promoted Jessica Davis, CMCA®, AMS®, to director of management services.

Ms. Davis first joined the Associa Hill Country team as a community manager in 2015. After gaining additional experience in the hospitality industry, she returned to the company to serve as a community manager again in 2019. In that role, Ms. Davis managed community operations, led the monthly financial report review, oversaw major capital expenditures, and monitored client collections and delinquencies. She also played an instrumental role in facilitating board meetings, managing vendors, and liaising with the association attorney.

“Jessica’s can-do attitude and leadership skills were apparent from the minute she joined our team,” stated Alex Rix, Associa Hill Country president. “Her experience and proactive approach to community management will help us deliver on our promise to provide our clients with the support and tools they need to successfully manage their communities.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

