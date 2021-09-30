The Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges Awards Sixty Seven CCCS Students as Amazon Scholars under “Shot At A Scholarship” Program

Denver, CO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges today announced 67 recipients of scholarships—Amazon Scholars—under the “Shot at a Scholarship” program. The scholarship program, funded by Amazon, is providing two full-tuition scholarships of $5,000 to two students and an additional five $1,000 scholarships at each of the Colorado Community College System’s 13 colleges. The 67 names were drawn from a pool of over 10,000 students who had attested to being fully vaccinated, enrolled in fall semester classes, and registered in the drawing.

Governor Polis personally called the two full-tuition scholarship recipients to congratulate them on the scholarship and thank them for being among the growing number of students who are choosing to protect themselves and their peers by getting vaccinated. The Amazon scholars include Megan DeGeorge, who returned to Pueblo Community College this semester after taking some time off. “The scholarship will allow me to focus more on my studies by not having to work part-time,” she said. Megan added that “the timing of the scholarship gave me confidence and confirmation that I made the right decision to come back to campus.” Lawrence Pantoya, who is putting the scholarship toward his nursing education at Otero College, said that he and his fellow students are eager to graduate and join the workforce to do their part in combating COVID-19.

The Shot at a Scholarship program is one of the numerous incentives being offered in the state to increase vaccination rates. Rates among college campuses vary, with campuses having up to 69 percent of students and over 80 percent of faculty and staff vaccinated as of early September, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The average at the time across all 13 community colleges was over 60 percent of students fully or partially vaccinated. Devon Rodriguez, an Amazon Scholar at Trinidad State College, said “the mask mandate and sanitation at TSC, in combination with vaccinated students, has created a safe environment to focus on classes instead of COVID concerns.”

“We’re doing all we can to ensure the safety of our students, faculty, and staff, while continuing to deliver on our mission of providing an accessible and affordable education,” said CCCS Chancellor Joe Garcia. “If we can encourage more students to get vaccinated and help make education just a little more affordable for these scholarship winners, it’s a win-win.”

Brittany Morris Saunders, Amazon’s Denver Senior Manager of External Affairs, added “We are so glad we could partner with CCCS and support their effort to get more students across Colorado vaccinated. As a company, we’ve made it a commitment to expand access to COVID-19 education, testing, and vaccinations. This program is helping protect the public health in Colorado while providing students with financial support as they pursue their education.”

