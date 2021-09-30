Grip Security Wins 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grip Security , the cybersecurity industry’s leading provider of SaaS Security, today announced that it has been named “Zero-Trust Network Access Solution of the Year'' in the 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. In a pool of over 4,000 nominees, winners are chosen based on their proven innovation, hard work and success shown this year.



Grip Security, the YL Ventures’ VC-backed pioneer in SaaS security, brings the industry’s most comprehensive visibility across an enterprise’s entire SaaS portfolio – known or unknown for SaaS applications, users, and their interactions – with extreme accuracy and deployment in minutes. This approach protects enterprises from the edge while enhancing browsing experience and security without interfering with employee workflow.

Armed with deep visibility, Grip’s enforceable endpoint-centric approach secures all SaaS application access regardless of device or location as well as maps data flows to apply security policies – including data loss prevention. Grip works as an unparalleled platform or complements any CASB deployment with nominal resourcing and no performance degradation so enterprises can get a grip on their SaaS security.

CyberSecurity Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today. This awards program seeks to honor and recognize ‘Break Through’ companies like Grip for their innovations and success. Grip sits alongside winners in other cyber security categories, including: McAfee, Fortinet, Microsoft, AT&T Cybersecurity, Mastercard, and an impressive list of top companies and startups in the larger information security industry.

“It is an honor to have Grip Security recognized by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program,” said Lior Yaari, CEO and co-founder of Grip Security. “Our solution was created to instantly control and reduce risk from an ever-fluid SaaS attack surface. With the continuously growing demand of SaaS applications needed by security teams, Grip’s innovative solution stands alone in providing the most cost-effective and comprehensive coverage with absolutely zero touch.”

About Grip Security

Grip Security , the pioneer in SaaS security, brings the industry’s most comprehensive visibility across an enterprise’s entire SaaS portfolio – known or unknown for SaaS applications, users, and their interactions – with extreme accuracy and deployment in minutes. Armed with deep visibility, Grip’s enforceable endpoint-centric approach secures all SaaS application access regardless of device or location as well as maps data flows to apply security policies – including data loss prevention. Grip works as a standalone platform or complements any CASB deployment with nominal resourcing and no performance degradation so enterprises can get a grip on their SaaS security. For more information, visit grip.security .

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .