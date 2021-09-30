Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at 2021 GEOINT Symposium in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 5-8, 2021

RESTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by 50 of its technology solutions providers at the GEOINT 2021. GEOINT is the largest gathering of geospatial intelligence professionals in the nation. The symposium is a unique and unparalleled opportunity spanning government, industry, and academia. In addition to keynotes from senior leaders, the event offers more than 50 hours of professional training and education, meetings for focused communities of interest, a highly regarded Young Professionals Program, an extensive exhibit hall, dynamic networking opportunities and much more.

WHO:

Carahsoft’s partner pavilion (Booth #2019) will feature the following solution providers showcasing a full range of solutions related to cybersecurity, cloud services and AI in geospatial applications. Also join Carahsoft for a networking reception from 5:30-7:30p.m. on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, at the Magnolia Hotel St. Louis.

Vendor Partners Offering Demos at the Carahsoft Booth (#2019):

Wednesday, October 6 Thursday, October 7 Friday, October 8 Bastille

Chain Analysis

HashiCorp

MongoDB

Databricks

NetAbstraction

Pavilion Data

Qmulos

UiPath Bastille

Databricks

GAI

MongoDB

NetAbstraction

Pavilion Data

Qmulos

UiPath

Wickr Bastille

Databricks

MongoDB

NetAbstraction

Premise Data

Qmulos

UiPath

Voxelmaps

Wickr

Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Vendors:



Alteryx (#2123)

Bentley (#2218)

Black Cape (#2308)

Cloudera (#2221)

Dunn & Bradstreet (#2321)

F5 (#2121)

Gigamon (#2210)

Google Cloud (#1989) HPE (#2212)

Infoblox (#2223)

MarkLogic (#2209)

Micro Focus Government Solutions (#2310)

NVIDIA (#2220)

Red Hat (#2217)

SAP NS2 (#2117) ServiceNow (#2109)

Sonatype (#2208)

Spire (#2213)

Splunk (#2113)

Thales TCT (#2216)

Zscaler (#1915)

Gitlab (#2316)

Additional Carahsoft partners will also be exhibiting at the conference:



Adobe (#1021)

AWS (#2815)

Basis Technology (#1837)

Confluent (#2905)

Decision Lens (#1419) Dell (#2317)

Forcepoint (#1618)

Geosite (#1823)

IBM (#721)

Kleos (#1233)

Microsoft (#1439)

Neo4j (#2410) OmniSci (#1214)

Rubrik (#711)

VMWare Carbon Black (#1619)

Virtru (#2902)

Training Sessions Available Through Carahsoft Vendor Partners:



Wednesday, October 6 Thursday, October 7 Friday, October 8 Tableau

AWS

Bentley Systems*

Databricks

Red Hat* IBM

AWS OmniSci

AWS

HashiCorp

ServiceNow*

* Event attendees are eligible to receive continuing professional education (CPE) credits. For a complete list of training sessions, visit the GEOINT 2021 training session’s page.



WHEN:

Tuesday-Friday, October 5-8, 2021

WHERE:

America’s Center Convention Complex

701 Convention Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63101

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information on Carahsoft’s Partner Pavilion or the networking reception, contact Lacey Wean at (703) 230-7579 or geoint@carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft’s GEOINT 2021 event website.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com



