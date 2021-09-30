VOLKERT ACQUIRES ATLANTA’S KEA GROUP

ATLANTA, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volkert, Inc., recently acquired Kennedy Engineering & Associates Group, LLC (KEA Group), a transportation engineering firm focused on planning, design, environmental, and CEI services. These four groups work closely together in a collaborative environment, ultimately ensuring quality infrastructure projects.

In addition to traditional infrastructure engineering services, KEA Group also provides dispatchers for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program (CHAMP).

“We are pleased to bring KEA Group on board,” says Volkert Chairman of the Board and CEO David Allsbrook. “Its geographic footprint and unique service offerings will help us grow our presence in Georgia and Florida.”

KEA Group was founded in 2003 and has established a reputation for understanding and meeting client needs and requests. The KEA Group team works together with government agencies, including federal, state, and municipal; planning agencies; and commercial developers.

“Lori Kennedy built KEA Group over 20 years and has had a long-term working relationship with Volkert,” explains Volkert East Division president David Webber. “We are gaining 68 exceptional employees.”

“We have worked with Volkert for years and are excited to join forces,” comments KEA Group’s founder and president Lori Kennedy. “Like KEA Group, Volkert is client focused and is committed to providing excellent service. By combining our resources, we can all continue to push our industry forward and improve our nation’s infrastructure.”

KEA Group’s headquarters—1720 Peachtree Street, Suite 405, Atlanta, GA 30309—and its Chipley, Florida, office are now operating as Volkert offices.

About Volkert: Volkert is an award-winning professional services firm committed to expanding, enhancing, and protecting the built and natural environments. Planning, design, and engineering are at the heart of Volkert’s practice. Consistently ranked among the nation’s top 100 engineering firms, Volkert is proud to serve its valued clients with innovative, multidisciplinary approaches to existing and emerging challenges in the transportation, nature-based and green infrastructure, energy, and program management sectors.

