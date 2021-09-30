Nordax announces receipt of SFSA approvals and accordingly the satisfaction of all regulatory approvals required to complete the recommended voluntary cash offer for all shares in Bank Norwegian ASA

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE PRIOR APPROVAL

Reference is made to the offer document dated 5 August 2021 (the "Offer Document") for the recommended voluntary offer by Nordax Bank AB (publ) ("Nordax" or the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares in Bank Norwegian ASA (the "Company") against a consideration in cash of NOK 105 per share (subject to adjustment as set out in the Offer Document) (the "Offer Price") (the "Offer"). The Offer Price is Nordax’ best and final. Reference is further made to the announcement dated 7 September 2021 in which the Offeror partially waived the condition for minimum acceptance of the Offer, when taken together with any shares that the Offeror has acquired or agreed to acquire, down to 2/3 of the shares on a fully diluted basis (the "Minimum Acceptance Condition") and the announcement of the fulfillment of the Minimum Acceptance Condition on 8 September 2021. Reference is also made to the announcement dated 24 September 2021 regarding the extension of the offer period of the Offer to 16.30 hours (Norwegian time) on 1 October 2021.

The Offeror hereby announces that it has received approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA") to acquire up to 100% of the share capital of the Company. The SFSA has also approved the ownership assessments of the entities and individuals that will finance part of the Offer through equity injections into the Offeror. The approvals from the SFSA have been made unconditionally and applies for a three-month period from its issue. Together with the approval from the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority to acquire up to 100% of the share capital of the Company and for the Company to become a subsidiary of the Offeror as well as the clearance of the Offer by the Norwegian Competition Authority, today's approvals by the SFSA involves that the closing condition "Regulatory Approvals" under section 1.6 (Conditions to the Offer) in the Offer Document (the "Regulatory Approvals Condition") has been fulfilled.

Jacob Lundblad, CEO, Nordax Bank AB (publ), comments: "The approval from the SFSA is the final piece of the puzzle. We look forward to becoming a supportive and engaged partner to Bank Norwegian. Looking at the support we have received for the offer so far, I think it's safe to say that many see a combination of Bank Norwegian and Nordax as the best route forward."

Settlement of the Offer remains subject to the following closing conditions for the Offer still being satisfied until settlement of the Offer, or waived by the Offeror; (iv) "Banking Licence", (v) "Material Adverse Change" (vi) "No Legal Action", (vii) "No Changes in Share Capital" and (viii) "Conduct of Business", as further set out under section 1.6 (Conditions to the Offer) of the Offer Document. The complete terms and conditions for the Offer, including procedures for how to accept the Offer and detailed information regarding settlement, are set out in the Offer Document.

Shareholders that want to accept the Offer must fill out and return the acceptance form which is included in the Offer Document by 16:30 hours (Norwegian time) on 1 October 2021 (subject to extension). The Offer Document is, subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, available at www.abgsc.com and www.dnb.no/emisjoner. Subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, the Offer Document may also be obtained free of charge during ordinary business hours at the offices of the receiving agent, DNB Bank ASA, Registrars department, Dronning Eufemias gate 30, 0191 Oslo, Norway.

Settlement of the Offer shall take place no later than fourteen (14) business days after the date on which the Offeror has issued the Settlement Notification, as further set out in section 1.11 (Settlement) in the Offer Document, and subject to the closing conditions for the Offer as further set out in section 1.6 (Conditions to the Offer) in the Offer Document being fulfilled or waived, until the settlement of the Offer.

About Nordax

Nordax Bank AB (publ) is a leading specialist bank in Northern Europe owned by Nordic Capital Fund VIII and Sampo. Nordax has around 287,000 private customers in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Germany. We are a specialist bank that through responsible lending helps people make informed decisions for a life they can afford. We are a flexible complement to the major banks. Instead of quantity, we have specialised in a few selected products that we know best: personal loans, mortgages, equity release products and savings accounts. Since 2019, Svensk Hypotekspension, which is a specialist in equity release products, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordax. Nordax has around 350 employees, practically all of whom work from a central office in Stockholm. The credit assessment process is one of Nordax’s core competencies. It is thorough, sound and data driven. Nordax’s customers are financially stable. As of 30 June 2021, lending to the public amounted to SEK 30.1 billion and deposits amounted to SEK 28.4 billion.

