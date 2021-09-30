Total voting rights

Downing FOUR VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
30 September 2021

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights (excluding management shares), as at 30 September 2021, are summarised as follows:

 
Shares in issue

Voting rights
per share		 
Voting rights
DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each7,867,2472321,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each11,192,1363754,197,051,000
Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each48,107,20986041,372,199,740
Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each19,710,3751146
22,588,089,750
Total voting rights  69,982,541,794
    

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. 

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing FOUR VCT plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.