Downing FOUR VCT plc

Total Voting Rights

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

30 September 2021



In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights (excluding management shares), as at 30 September 2021, are summarised as follows:



Shares in issue



Voting rights

per share

Voting rights DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 232 1,825,201,304 DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 11,192,136 375 4,197,051,000 Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each 48,107,209 860 41,372,199,740 Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each 19,710,375 1146

22,588,089,750 Total voting rights 69,982,541,794

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing FOUR VCT plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.