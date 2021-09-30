The global Chlor-Alkali market size is estimated to be USD 63.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 77.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2021 and 2026

New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chlor-Alkali Market by Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03825791/?utm_source=GNW

Chlorine and caustic soda are produced by the electrolysis of the aqueous solution of sodium chloride (common salt or NaCl). Soda ash is produced by the extraction and refining of trona ore (natural) and also through the Solvay process (synthetic). The chlor-alkali process is energy intensive. The electricity required for the electrolysis amounts to 40-50% of costs of production. The applications of chlor-alkali products are highly diverse in nature and are employed in various end-use industries. Steady Growth of Chemical industry across the globe and growing demand for water & wastewater treatment expects to drive the market during the forecast period. Growth from emerging countries and steady recovery of automotive sector are opportunities in chlor-alkali market.



EDC/PVC application is projected to be the largest application segment for Chlorine in Chlor-Alkali market

The EDC/PVC is the largest segment by applications for the Chlorine in Chlor-alkali market.Ethylene dichloride (EDC) is produced by the catalyzed chlorination of ethylene in the presence of ferric chloride (FeCl3) as the catalyst.



Vinyl chloride monomer, along with anhydrous hydrochloric acid, is produced by the decomposition of ethylene dichloride at high temperatures.This vinyl chloride monomer is fed into polymerization reactors, wherein the polymerization reaction takes place to provide polyvinyl chloride (PVC).



The PVC industry finds major applications in the construction, electronics, healthcare, automotive, packaging, and other end-use industries. Its low cost and desirable physical & mechanical properties make it a suitable material was various applications. Growth in PVC industry further expects to drive the demand for chlorine in chlor-alkali market



Alumina is projected to be the largest application segment for Caustic Soda in Chlor-Alkali market

The alumina is the largest application segment for the Caustic Soda in Chlor-alkali market.Caustic soda is used in the process for the extraction of aluminum from bauxite ore.



It dissolves the bauxite ore which is the raw material in the production of aluminum.In this process, pure alumina is separated from the bauxite ore.



The alumina collected is further subjected to calcination.APAC dominates the market, followed by North America and Europe.



The demand for caustic soda is projected to be driven by the shifting base of industrial production to the APAC, the increasing population, and the rising demand for infrastructure.



Glass is projected to be the largest application segment for Soda Ash in Chlor-Alkali market

The glass is the largest segment by applications for the Soda Ash in Chlor-alkali market.Soda ash is an essential component in the manufacture of glass.



Glass is produced by melting silica soda ash (approximately 15% of the total weight of the glass) and calcium compounds along with coloring agents and metallic oxides.It is utilized in production of various types of glass such as flat glass (including sheet glass, float glass, figured & wired glass, safety glass, and mirror), glass hollow wares & containers, vacuum flasks, laboratory glassware, and fiber glass.



Glass products are widely used in the construction, automotive, packaging, household, laboratory, and other industrial applications. APAC is projected to drive the demand for soda ash in the glass application due to the high demand from emerging economies where the construction and automotive sectors are growing.



APAC accounts for the largest share in Chlor-Alkali market by region

APAC was the largest Chlor-Alkali market in 2020.Increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, improving standard of living, and thriving automotive sector, as well as high economic growth, are the key factors for the region’s overall growth.



The strengthening economy of countries such as China and India attract new investments from global manufacturers.The APAC chlor-alkali market is expected to see a rising demand from the chemical, water treatment, PVC, glass, metallurgy, and soap & detergents, among other sectors.



Chlor-Alkali manufacturer in the APAC region include Tata Chemicals Limited (India), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Hanwha Solutions Corporation (South Korea), Nirma Limited (India), AGC, Inc. (Japan), Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), and others.

The companies profiled in this market research report include are Olin Corporation (US), Westlake Chemical Corporation (US), Tata Chemicals Limited (India), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (US), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Solvay SA (Belgium), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Hanwha Solutions Corporation (South Korea), Nirma Limited (India), AGC, Inc. (Japan), Dow Inc. (US), Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), INOVYN (UK), Ciner Resources Corporation (US), Wanhua-Borsodchem (Hungary), and others.



