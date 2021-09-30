EveryoneSocial Releases Suite of New Features: Slack and Microsoft Teams Integrations, Native Video, and More

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last two months, EveryoneSocial , the leading employee advocacy platform, has implemented a range of new features designed to significantly improve the user experience and expand the kind of content that users can share with their network.

Microsoft Teams & Slack Integrations

When this feature is enabled by a company's program administrators, EveryoneSocial users can send content directly to any Slack or Microsoft Teams channels they're in. Their colleagues in those groups can then view, share or engage with that content easily.

These integrations help organizations drive engagement using the tools their people are already familiar with while making EveryoneSocial content easily accessible to those who may not be active on the platform.

Public Post Pages & Native Video

Public Post Pages give people who aren't registered EveryoneSocial users the ability to view certain content that would otherwise be unavailable, helping organizations expand their reach beyond users' traditional social media networks.

They also play a part in EveryoneSocial's new native video hosting, which allows users to upload video files of any size, and can circumvent the video length limits on some platforms.

"We're very excited about the addition of our Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations — they open the door for our customers to expand employee advocacy within their organizations and their communications efforts. We look forward to seeing the resulting growth in customers' programs." — Justin Kime, Senior Product Manager

Rich Text Editing

Rich text posts allow users to customize the text formatting within various areas of EveryoneSocial. While there was already support for emojis, users can now bold, italicize, and underline text. They can also include block quotes, bulleted or numbered lists, and URL hyperlinks.

Instagram Sharing

EveryoneSocial's mobile application now supports sharing content to Instagram via Stories or the Feed. When creating an EveryoneSocial post, users can also include suggested share copy for Instagram.

About EveryoneSocial

EveryoneSocial is the leading employee advocacy platform, trusted by the world's highest-performing organizations to best engage employees and empower marketing, sales, recruiting, and communications through social media.

EveryoneSocial customers range in size from pre-IPO unicorns to Fortune 100 enterprises, spanning industries including high-tech, bio-pharmaceutical, telecommunications, financial and professional services, staffing, and real estate.

