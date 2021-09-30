AOFAS Hosts Hybrid-Style Annual Meeting

Rosemont, Ill., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almost 640 foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons and advanced health practitioners along with 750 industry exhibitors attended the Annual Meeting of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS) held September 22-25, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. An additional 366 attendees joined virtually from all over the world.

The hybrid meeting offered 114 clinical and research presentations, 75 posters, 377 audio posters, and a Pre-Meeting Course with 55 Instructional Course Lectures. In-person attendees had the opportunity to connect with 83 exhibiting companies showcasing the latest products and technology in foot and ankle surgery.

This year’s invited Guest Speakers included Jeff Gordon, a four-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and analyst for Fox Sports; Rachel Frank, MD, a nationally recognized leader in joint preservation techniques and biologic therapies who served as the Research Speaker; and Victor Valderrabano, MD, PhD, a renowned foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon and scientist who was recognized as the Kenneth A. Johnson International Speaker.

During the meeting, the Society presented its most prestigious awards to innovative foot and ankle researchers and orthopaedic leaders.

On September 24, Program Chair Carroll P. Jones III, MD, announced the recipients of the annual awards for outstanding papers presented at the AOFAS Annual Meeting. The 2021 Roger A. Mann Award for outstanding clinical paper was presented to Evan M. Loewy, MD; Kevin M. Goodson, MD; Kevin Huang, MS; Alexandrea Perkins, BS; and Arthur K. Walling, MD, for the paper, “Long-Term Revision Rates and Functional Outcomes of Total Ankle Arthroplasty and Ankle Arthrodesis.”

Authors Katherine L. Lauritsen, BS; Alexandra Sanchez, BA; Alexis Hernandez, MS; Yazan Kadkoy, MS; Ohidur Rahman, BS; J. Patrick O'Connor, PhD; Joseph Benevenia, MD; Jessica Cottrell, PhD; Sheldon S. Lin, MD; and David Paglia, PhD, were named the recipients of the 2021 J. Leonard Goldner Award, recognizing their outstanding research paper, “Vancomycin Topically Applied at the Surgical Site Does Not Impair Diabetic Fracture Healing and Dose-Dependently Inhibits Calcified Tissue Formation by Osteoblast Precursors Cells.”

The International Federation of Foot & Ankle Societies (IFFAS) presents the IFFAS Award for Excellence each year for the top international paper. This year’s recipients were Martin G. Gregersen, PT, and Marius Molund, PhD, for the paper, “Weightbearing Radiographs Reliably Predict Normal Ankle Congruence in Weber B/SER2 and 4a Fractures – A Prospective Case-Control Study.”

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the AOFAS, inducted James W. Brodsky, MD, as a Pillar of the AOFAS. This distinction recognizes orthopaedic surgeons who have advanced the AOFAS and the foot and ankle specialty through their leadership and dedication to educating future surgeons. The Foundation also presented the inaugural Pierce E. Scranton Humanitarian Service Award, honoring exemplary service to AOFAS and Foundation international humanitarian programs, to Naomi N. Shields, MD. The 2021 Women’s Leadership Awards, established by the Foundation to recognize outstanding female leaders in foot and ankle orthopaedics, were presented to Barbara Piclet-Legré, MD, and Andrea N. Veljkovic, MD, MPH, FRCSC.

Also during the meeting, foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, Christopher W. DiGiovanni, MD, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Harvard Medical School and Vice Chair (Academic Affairs) of the Orthopaedic Department at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, was installed as the 2021-22 president of AOFAS. “I am looking forward to building on past successes and continuing to evolve to ensure the interests of our patients, membership, and Society remain well-served,” said Dr. DiGiovanni.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.

