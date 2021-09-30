New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Desiccants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151608/?utm_source=GNW

14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



The desiccants market consists of sales of desiccants materials or products.Desiccants absorb the moisture from the surroundings and prevent the products from getting damaged due to moisture.



Desiccants materials includes silica gel, zeolite, activated alumina, activated charcoal, calcium chloride, clay and others.



The desiccants market covered in this report is segmented by type into silica gel, zeolite, activated alumina, activated charcoal, calcium chloride, clay, others. It is also segmented by application into electronics, food, pharmaceutical, packing, air & gas drying, others and by process into physical absorption, chemical absorption.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



High-cost investment for setting up machineries is restraining the growth of the desiccants market.Increase in machinery setup cost increases the production cost of the desiccants.



This may increase the end-user cost. Thus, restrain the growth of the market.



Rising demand for desiccants in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food, and beverages to control humidity in manufacturing and processing products.Rise in carbon percent and increased atmospheric temperature causes damage to products due to high moisture content in atmosphere.



Various methods of dehumidification are used by these industries to avoid moisture contents in a close vicinity. For example, desiccant wheels are most effective and economical methods used to control humidity level for these industries.



In August 2018, AptarGroup, Inc., US-based company providing a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, acquired CSP Technologies S.à r.l. for $555 million. With this acquisition, Aptar looks forward to expand the CSP Technologies’ existing business in the pharma market, and leveraging their active packaging. CSP Technologies S.à r.l., a leader in active packaging technology based on proprietary material science expertise.



Increasing demand for desiccants in the packaging industry combined with that in consumer products drives the growth of the desiccants market.Desiccants packets are tiny sachets that contains bentonite clay, silica gel, molecular sieve or other absorbent products to protect goods from humidity, moisture, odors and other damaging elements.



High humidity and moisture in air leads to product damage in consumer goods, medical devices and pharmaceutical products.



Desiccants are compounds or agents used to facilitate low humidity environment by absorbing moisture content from the air during storage or maintenance of materials and products.Desiccants are used in pharmaceutical process chain.



The correct selection and use of a desiccant can prevent chemical reactions and ensures the integrity and performance of finished products. For example, Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate mesylate) is packaged in a bottle containing a 30-day supply with a desiccant (drying agent) in the cap to help keep moisture away from the capsules.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151608/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________