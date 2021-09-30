Crédit Agricole S.A. in Morocco

English French

Market rumors have reported on discussions relating to a possible sale of Crédit Agricole SA's stake in its subsidiary Crédit du Maroc.

Crédit Agricole S.A. confirms that it is in discussions with the Moroccan group Holmarcom. These discussions are at a preliminary stage without any certainty as to the completion of a sale of its Moroccan subsidiary.

Crédit Agricole S.A. will communicate in due course if this project comes to materialize - in accordance with applicable regulations - and in the meantime, will not comment further on this subject.

