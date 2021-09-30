New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151603/?utm_source=GNW

76 billion in 2020 to $0.83 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27.7%.



The IoT (internet of Things) testing market consists of sale of testing services.IoT testing services include usability, security, connectivity, performance, regulatory testing, and others.



IoT is a system of connected devices which can communicate and interact with each other and can be accessed through internet.



The IoT testing market covered in this report is segmented by testing type into functional testing, usability testing, security testing, compatibility testing, performance testing, network testing. It is also segmented by testing tools into software tools, hardware tools and by applications into connected cars, smart appliances, smart energy meters, wearable devices, smart healthcare devices.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The IoT testing market lacks uniform standards for privacy and security that acts a barrier for growth of this market.IoT devices stores large data of the users which are vulnerable to hackers and currently the standards do not exist to monitor devices and interfaces.



According to a survey conducted by Forbes, 98% of the respondents suppose that security issues will increase as the number of devices are rapidly increasing.Also, FDA recalled half a million RF enabled pacemakers of St Jude Medical when security issues were reported.



Lack of regulatory standards puts the users at risk, restraining them from using IoT enabled devices thereby impacting the IoT testing market negatively.



Virtualization for IoT test automation is the trend in the IoT testing market.The challenges in the traditional testing like scalability issues for connected devices, maintenance problem, issues in unit level code checking and high-performance deliverable problems can be resolved by virtualization in test automation.



It helps in simulating hardware and software and matches the dependency with the real behavior to give proper test results.It speeds up the testing time and reduces the efforts.



The sensor, API and service virtualization are some of the components with different roles. For example, Ericsson carried out the automation test in their office with 879 devices like window sensors, lights and occupancy sensors to demonstrate their Bluetooth mesh capabilities under system level simulator.



In August 2018, SmartBear, an IT company delivering software testing, application performance monitoring and other software development tools acquired Zephyr for undisclosed sum.This acquisition will help the SmartBear to be ahead of all the other existing players and will be providing a vast set of test management solutions and establishing itself as a leader.



Zephyr is an on-demand test solution provider founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Jose, California, USA.



Rise in number of IoT (Internet of Things) devices in use increases the need to test the devices which drives the IoT testing market.IoT is a system of connected devices that can be accessed through internet.



IoT is used in vast range of gadgets and applications such as smart watch, refrigerators, air conditioners, lock system, infrastructure and healthcare products.It is highly important to test the devices in order to ensure their connectivity, performance, usability and security.



According to the estimates of Gartner, the number of IoT devices in use is expected to grow above 20 billion by 2026. This rise in use of IoT devices will contribute to the growth of the market.



The IoT testing market is regulated by government bodies such as Federal Trade Commission, Federal Communications Commission and others.For instance, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of the USA regulates any illegal or anti-competitive behavior in the market and takes initiatives to ensure the security of a device.



FTC has implemented acts for safety and security reasons for cases of security breach ranging from camera to routers against IoT providers.This regulation also applies to the USA based providers dealing outside the country.



The act includes sanctions of fines, reinstitutions of victims, recalls of faulty devices, imprisonment and demands for documentary evidence. Section 45 of the Act includes rules for unfair method of competition and section 50 includes offenses and penalties.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151603/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________