Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Retail Line is Rapidly Expanding Nationwide

Dallas, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Retail Line is being picked up by retailers nationwide making it easier to pick up some of your favorite foods and seasonings at your local grocery store.

Currently located in over 18 retail chains across the country. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit retail line is making it easier for fans to enjoy delicious Legit. Texas. Barbecue anytime.

At various retail partners you’ll find the famous canned baked beans, signature seasonings, rubs and barbecue sauce, the signature short ribs available in spicy, sweet, and original flavors and sausages in Original, Jalapeno Cheddar and hot links. “We are so thrilled to be in over 5,000 retail supermarkets and see our products widely available in 48 states” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Retail partners include Kroger, Safeway, SuperValu, United Supermarkets, Lowe’s, Giant Eagle, Acme, Aldi, Harps Hometown Fresh, Albertsons, Brookshire’s Grocery and Meijer. Additional retailers are signing up so be sure to check out the full line at www.barbecueathome.com and click on the buy locally tab for more information and to see additional product offerings.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

