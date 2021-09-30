Millions of Actions Create Clean Air on California Clean Air Day 2021

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Californians are invited to participate in the fourth California Clean Air Day on Oct. 6, 2021. Launched by the Coalition for Clean Air in 2017, this annual event focuses on air quality, especially in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color, which are disproportionately impacted by poor air quality. Designed around individual actions, this statewide event allows millions of participants to take part via a simple, online pledge of at least one action that will help clean our air.

"Back to back to back record-breaking, climate-induced wildfire seasons have impacted the health of millions of California residents," explained Dr. Joseph Lyou, President & CEO, Coalition for Clean Air. "But for far too many, poor air quality is a fact of life they experience on a year-round basis. On Clean Air Day, businesses, government agencies, and individuals can all join in to make sure the benefits of breathing clean air can be shared by everyone."

Clean Air Day is an accessible opportunity that allows for virtual and in-person participation, as well as the ability for businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations to sign up to engage their members, students, employees, and customers to encourage participation.

Hosted by the Coalition for Clean Air with partners across the state, transit agencies across the State are offering to make their busses, trains, bike share and ferries free for Clean Air Day.

"I was proud to lead the motion for free transit on California Clean Air Day because transit is a safe, affordable and sustainable mode of transportation for all Angelenos," said Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Board of LA Metro. "We know that transportation is the number one contributor of greenhouse gas emissions, so I'm encouraging Angelenos from across the County to leave their car at home on October 6 as we take action for clean air."

In Northern California, Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) General Manager/CEO Henry Li adds, "Transportation is the single biggest source of air pollution in California. Our free ride promotion is a great way to reduce congestion and help clear our air."

The following agencies are offering free transit on California Clean Air Day:

LA Metro will provide free rides on their busses and light rail and free bikes through their bikeshare program.

Sacramento Regional Transit District is offering systemwide free rides, which includes bus, light rail, on-demand SmaRT Ride shuttles, SacRT GO paratransit service and SacRT's e-van service.

Montebello Bus Lines will be fare free on October 6 and are hosting a Clean Air Day Poetry Contest for students in MUSD grades TK-12.

Santa Cruz Metro is offering free fares including rides on their first electric buses in the county.

Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) is offering free rides on its ferry service.

In the North Sacramento suburb of Natomas, all SmaRT Ride shuttles are free for the entire month of October.

Additional agencies offering free transit:

El Dorado Transit

Livermore Amador Valley Transit

Petaluma Transit

San Joaquin Regional Transit District

Tri-Delta Transit

Western Contra Costa Transit Authority

City of Vacaville City Coach

Yolobus

City of Lodi

City of Escalon

City of Manteca

California Clean Air Day is a multifaceted program built on the idea that shared experiences unite people to action to improve our community health. This statewide effort will allow individuals and communities across the state to participate in ways that make sense for them. Californians can choose from a menu of activities to clear the air by taking the Clean Air Pledge. The Pledge is designed to be simple for individuals to take another step to address their personal and community air quality, as well as businesses, government, schools, and other organizations.

In its third year in 2020, the effort saw more than 1.6 million Californians participate.

Visit CleanAirDay.org to see the pledge and learn how to be a part of this statewide day of action that is easy, fun, and totally California.

About Coalition for Clean Air

Since 1971, the Coalition for Clean Air has worked to protect public health, improve air quality and prevent climate change in California. With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, CCA advocates to make sure every breath you take is a breath of clean air.

