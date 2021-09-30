Questex Announces the 2021 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, Questex announced the winners of the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, an annual awards program presented by Fierce Pharma, honoring leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community. The program was held in conjunction with the Digital Pharma East Conference.
The competition showcased the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. Trophies were presented to winners in 13 categories. All of the winners found new ways to communicate and produce innovative campaigns. They were chosen by a panel of expert and independent judges.
“In the hundreds of submissions that we received for this year’s awards, it was clear that the industry has stepped up to the challenges and been able to pivot where needed and continue to produce powerful, inspiring, persuasive and educational work for audiences this past year,” commented Rebecca Willumson, Vice President and Publisher of Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Healthcare. “The winners should be very proud of their achievements.”
The 2021 winners:
COVID-19 Pandemic-related Campaign
- Wear A Mask NY
Chimney Group
Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media
Sponsored by DeepIntent
- Expression Days
Havas Life Medicom
Innovation Challenge
- The Facial Anatomy Application
MedTrix Healthcare Communication Services Pvt Ltd
Medical Conference or Event Marketing
- A Mystery to Me Premiere
argenx and closerlook
Multicultural Campaign
- A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses
Real Chemistry & BCAC
New Brand Launch
Sponsored by DrFirst
- IMVEXXY | Long May She Reign
TherapeuticsMD & McCann New York
Online Video or Film
- A Mystery to Me
argenx and closerlook
Pharma TV
- No Time To Wait
Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, Carat & iProspect, Havas Media, Heartbeat, Publicis North America, Real Chemistry
Print for Consumer
- RESTASIS® New Patient Starter Kit
Xavier Creative House and Allergan, AbbVie Company
Professional Marketing
Sponsored by Doximity
- Neuropathy Reality Experience
Proximyl Health
Public Relations Campaign
- A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses
Real Chemistry & BCAC
Social Media for Consumer
- Pfizer and the Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #StandWithScience on Coronavirus Vaccines
Real Chemistry
Website for Consumer
- MG United
argenx and closerlook
The awards event was sponsored by Pandora, DeepIntent, DrFirst and Doximity.
Fierce Pharma will present a virtual Digital Pharma East event for the pharma marketing and advertising community October 5-8, 2021. Experience Digital Pharma East virtually from your home, office or anywhere. View the agenda here. To register to attend, click here.
