Questex Announces the 2021 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, Questex announced the winners of the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, an annual awards program presented by Fierce Pharma, honoring leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community. The program was held in conjunction with the Digital Pharma East Conference.



The competition showcased the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. Trophies were presented to winners in 13 categories. All of the winners found new ways to communicate and produce innovative campaigns. They were chosen by a panel of expert and independent judges.

“In the hundreds of submissions that we received for this year’s awards, it was clear that the industry has stepped up to the challenges and been able to pivot where needed and continue to produce powerful, inspiring, persuasive and educational work for audiences this past year,” commented Rebecca Willumson, Vice President and Publisher of Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Healthcare. “The winners should be very proud of their achievements.”

The 2021 winners:

COVID-19 Pandemic-related Campaign

Wear A Mask NY

Chimney Group

Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media

Sponsored by DeepIntent

Expression Days

Havas Life Medicom



Innovation Challenge

The Facial Anatomy Application

MedTrix Healthcare Communication Services Pvt Ltd

Medical Conference or Event Marketing

A Mystery to Me Premiere

argenx and closerlook

Multicultural Campaign

A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses

Real Chemistry & BCAC

New Brand Launch

Sponsored by DrFirst

IMVEXXY | Long May She Reign

TherapeuticsMD & McCann New York

Online Video or Film

A Mystery to Me

argenx and closerlook

Pharma TV

No Time To Wait

Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, Carat & iProspect, Havas Media, Heartbeat, Publicis North America, Real Chemistry

Print for Consumer

RESTASIS® New Patient Starter Kit

Xavier Creative House and Allergan, AbbVie Company

Professional Marketing

Sponsored by Doximity

Neuropathy Reality Experience

Proximyl Health

Public Relations Campaign

A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses

Real Chemistry & BCAC

Social Media for Consumer

Pfizer and the Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #StandWithScience on Coronavirus Vaccines

Real Chemistry

Website for Consumer

MG United

argenx and closerlook

