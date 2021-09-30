New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151581/?utm_source=GNW

8 billion in 2020 to $6.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $20.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 31.8%.



The electric vehicle charging station market consist of sales of electric vehicle charging services.Electric vehicle charging stations provides charging facility to electric vehicles through alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) charging.



AC charging station consists of level 1 and level 2 charging.Level 1 charging station uses 120V AC current, level 2 Charging station uses 240V AC current to charge the vehicles.



Whereas the DC charging station also known as Level 3 charging station uses 480V DC current to charge the EVs.



The electric vehicle charging stations market covered in this report is segmented by installation type into home charging system, commercial charging system. It is also segmented by connector type into chademo, CCS, GB/T, tesla supercharger, others; by mode of charging into plug in charging system, wireless charging system and by charging station into AC charging station, DC charging station.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The limited range of electric vehicles is hindering the Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations market growth.Electric vehicles have a limited range as compared to the traditional internal combustion engine vehicles as due to its limited battery capacity.



The electric vehicles can’t be used in case of long-distance travel, this causes the slow growth of the electric vehicles. According to a survey conducted by BBC, involves a sample of 10,293 drivers out of which 76% of the drivers said that in a single charge electric vehicle can’t travel long distances.



In July 2018, "Automated and Electric Vehicles Act-2018", a new legislation has been enacted in the UK by the Secretary of State for Transport to ensure prohibitions and requirements of autonomous vehicles, and electric vehicle charging. The measures of the bill are intended to govern and enhance the electric vehicle charging capabilities in the stations, provide access and specific payment mechanisms, regulations defining performance and standards of the vehicles, availability of chargers at fuel stations, and others.



In March 2020, ABB, a Switzerland based automation company acquired Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to further strengthen ABB’s relationship with leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers and broaden the company’s e-mobility portfolio with hardware and software developed specifically for local requirements as well as service offerings. Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese e-mobility solution provider, the company supplies AC and DC charging stations, as well as the necessary software platform to a range of customers that includes EV manufacturers.



Increasing tax incentives and subsidies given to local automakers to produce electric vehicles is driving the demand for electric vehicle (EV) charging station market.Tax incentives and subsidies to the electric vehicle makers is encouraging auto makers to make more Electric vehicle which will generate more demand for EV charging stations.



China’s subsidy policy caused 53% increase in the manufacture and sale of electric vehicles in the country. Electric vehicles sales in China was almost four times the numbers sold in the USA, the growth in sales in China is majorly attributed to the subsidy policies and tax incentives given by the Chinese government.



Companies in the industry are increasingly offering ultra-quick charging capabilities of the direct current (DC) to aid performance optimization and ultra-fast-charge.The ultra-quick charging technologies of the direct current (DC) are used in electric vehicle charging stations to transfer current to electric vehicles through DC.



DC fast charging or level 3 charging is capable of charging 80% of the electric vehicle battery within 20 minutes.DC fast charging stations with ultra-quick technology provide high-power DC current up to 120 kW directly into vehicle’s battery without passing through any onboard AC/DC converter.



The necessary conversion from AC to DC by a convertor done in case of AC charging process can be eliminated.In March 2019, Tesla an American automotive and energy company, launched the next generation super charger V3 with a higher charging capacity (250kW).



Greenlots, an electric transportation company, has set plans to deploy 9 DC Fast charging stations across Central Washington. Electrify America, an electric vehicle charging network company, installed its first DC Faster charger at Massachusetts, USA and is planning to invest $500 million to outfit the electric charging stations in 484 locations with 2000 DC fast chargers.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151581/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________