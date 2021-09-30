New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hyperscale Data Centres Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151573/?utm_source=GNW

7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $57.47 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19%.



The hyperscale data centers market consists of sales of hyper scale data centers and related services.This industry includes companies that have distributed data warehouses that focus on maintaining the scalability of the data along with managing a large amount of data.



Hyperscale data centers operate in buildings or dedicated space within a building, or a group of buildings that house computer systems and related components, such as telecommunications and storage systems on large scale with thousands of individual servers operating together through a high-speed network.



The hyperscale data centres market covered in this report is segmented based on user type into cloud providers, colocation providers, enterprises. It is also segmented by component into solution, service; by application into manufacturing, government utilities, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, energy and by data center size into small and medium-sized data centers, large data centers.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The hyperscale data centers require a continuous supply of high power in order to process and store the data. According to a report by Forbes Technology Council, U.S. data centers used more than 90 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity a year. The data center facilities consume power for data-intensive operations and thus power failure puts the operations of data centers to halt. Power loss to a server causes great damage to the customers and to the business model of these hyperscale data centers. For instance, power failure for 30 minutes affected Amazon’s data center in US-EAST-2 region in Ohio and resulted in connectivity issues which impacted amazon’s services like RDS (Amazon Relational Database Service), Redshift (an Internet hosting service and data warehouse product), WorkSpaces, EC2 (Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud), and EBS (Amazon Elastic Block Store), which stored their data in US-EAST-2 data center.



The major players operating in hyperscale data market are investing to find alternatives to meet their high-power requirements for existing and new facilities across the globe to reduce their carbon footprint.The leading data center providers are purchasing clean, renewable energy sources.



For instance, Apple, announced for an investment of over $921 million for the construction of a hyperscale infrastructure facility in Denmark that will entirely operate on renewable energy sources. Similarly, Google announced plans to invest around $700 million for a data center in Denmark that will make use of renewable energy generated through power purchase agreements (PPAs).



The increase in the number of internet users increases the amount of data that is generated and needs to be managed and stored by hyperscale data centers.According to Internet World Stats, the number of internet users has increased by 175%, with almost 56% of the world population using the internet in 2019.



Telecom operators such as China Telecom, Tencent and China Unicom are expanding their business operations by constructing large-scale facilities to cater to the 731 million internet users in China.In January 2019, Tencent announced that it will build and operate several data centers for the Guangdong branch of China Telecom.



Increased numbers of internet users and faster wireless internet access drive the demand for hyperscale data centers.



The storage and transport of data in data centers are regulated by government agencies in respective countries.For instance, in India, in order to regulate the data stored in data centers within the country’s boundaries, the Data Privacy and Protection Bill, was passed.



The bill grants a statutory Right to Privacy under Section 4.The privacy bill provides the Indian Central Government to notify categories of personal data for which the data centers have to be established in India.



Also, the Indian Central Government is provided with the authority to be responsible for the compliances.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

