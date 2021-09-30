New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airport Technologies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151558/?utm_source=GNW

38 billion in 2020 to $12.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.3%.



The airport technologies market consists of sales of airport technologies that enable a hassle free and convenient customer experience at the airport. The different types of airport technologies include airport communications, airport management systems and software, digital signage systems, fire-fighting systems, security systems, car parking systems, passenger management systems, baggage management systems, cargo control systems, landing aid, and guidance and lighting systems.



The airport technologies market covered in this report is segmented by type into airport digital signage systems, car parking systems, airport communications, landing aids, guidance and lighting, passenger, baggage and cargo handling control systems, airport management software. It is also segmented by application into domestic airport, international airport.



Insufficient airport safety regulations in many countries is a major restraint on the airport technologies market.This is mainly due to lack of strict mandate in some countries to further improve the existing airport technologies.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) audit revealed that India had insufficient safety regulations in airports.The FAA audit concluded that insufficient airport safety regulations and a decline in safety ranking of the Indian airports can be directly attributed to lack of advancement of airport technologies in the country.



Insufficient airport safety regulations continue to be an important restraint restricting the growth of the airport technologies market.



Rise in illegal immigration is a key driver of the airport technologies market.According to DW News, 9,270 people were arrested between January 2018 and November 2019 for illegal immigration in Germany.



To curb illegal immigration, advanced airport technologies are being increasingly used.In this regard, airport technology in the form of facial recognition has led to many arrests for illegal immigration at airports.



Similarly, technologies such as Mobile Passport Control (MPC) and radio-frequency identification (RFID) based tracking solution have been deployed in many airports.The MPC technology uses a mobile app that allows US citizens or visitors from Canada to expedite their entry into the USA.



This app has been approved by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).



The implementation of automated baggage handling systems is an emerging trend in the airport technologies market.Automated baggage handling systems involve the use of small robotic vehicles that carry baggage from the conveyor belt, through the security system and finally to the respective aircraft carriers.



The use of this technology is expected to reduce the number of bags lost at airports. According to airline information technology company SITA, the total number of lost bags reduced to 5.60 lost bags per thousand passengers in 2019. In February 2019, Vanderlande, a logistics company based in the Netherlands signed an agreement with Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) to improve quality, efficiency and flexibility of autonomous baggage handling at the Hong Kong airport.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

